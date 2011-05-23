Ulf Möller – taking up the challenge

Last year’s Young Horse Seminar with Ulf Möller attracted a degree of controversy. Ulf suggested that the young horse be ridden with a firmly buckled nose band, and this provoked a heated exchange of letter in our magazine. I am quite sure Ulf was aware of the controversy (the magazine does go each month to Hagen) and he was not backing away at this year’s event. The first thing he did with the very first horse, Georgina Catermole’s Belaire Maserati was check the nose back. “We have to make sure it is not too open. Some people think open is good and it is punishment to close the nose band. This is not a black and white issue, there is lots of grey in between, this nose band must be closed in the right way.”

“When the nose band is closed in the right way, it gives the horse a line and the horse comes away from the bit, and into self carriage. When the nose band is too open, that’s when the horse can develop a tongue problem, and that can be very hard to fix.”

It was notice that Dr Möller was ready to confront the lighter than thou brigade in a presentation that took no prisoners, but first he had a little advice for Australian riders: “In the nine years I have been coming here there has been a big development in Australia of the young horses and the riding. Early on, people asked me – what can we do? – and I said send some to Europe. Not necessarily to the stables of the stars, but to some of the middle stables where they can really ride and not just muck out. Some came to our stables and I think you say at this show, Daniella (Dierks) and Sarah (Honeywell), they were good ambassadors for PSI…”

Time to get on with the show.

“Now we are told walk the horse twenty minutes for its joints, and medically that is probably correct, but if you have a horse that is fresh out of the stable and it is full of energy, and you press the horse to walk, the first thing you will destroy is the walk. Let the horse trot, let the horse canter, take the tension out and then go to walk. Otherwise it is uncomfortable for the horse, and our job is to make the horse comfortable so they like their work.”

“When you start riding, try not to make the mistake of reacting when the horse puts his head up and starts to look at things. Eventually you want the neck to come up, if you force it down then the next thing you know, the horse is behind the bit – we say it’s like shooting pigeons with cannons. Keep a steady contact and let the horse come down by itself. Don’t pull – this horse has the tendency to come too much down. Stay on a straight line and try for even contact on two reins.”

“Ride more into the corner, use the inside leg with the idea of inside bend. If you try to pull the horse into the corner with your outside rein, you just push the horse away from the corner. It’s the same if there are flowers or a pot plant worrying the horse, don’t try to pull the horse to the problem, bend the horse away from the problem and step by step, every round, get a little bit closer to it.”

“Four year old horses don’t have much gas in the tank so we better start working this one. As soon as the horse feels good, as soon as he is not running away and you can feel him with your legs, mix sitting and rising trot – and when you sit, not slower, not that he always thinks, sitting, oh a transition is coming. When you sit a little more engagement of the hind legs. After sitting forward a bit and don’t pull down – right from the beginning, don’t pull the neck down in the transitions.”

“Don’t do transitions in the corners, use the corners to ask for the bend. It is difficult to start the trot in a corner, and no test asks for this.”

“Try to make the transition quicker, but not pulling. If he comes up, allow him, try to do as much as you can with your legs and less with the reins. Okay the neck is a little tilted but this is not the first thing we think about.”

“On the next long side, make the transition a little bit faster, a little bit tougher. See the rein comes looser because the horse became more engaged in the transition, as the horse comes more together, the rein comes light by itself. It’s a passive rein, and a lighter horse, and he thinks ‘ that’s nice’ and that is the beginning of the half halt.”

“And don’t worry when your four year old reacts to things going on around him, if he doesn’t react you will be carrying him when he is six!”

“Bending the horse is like riding a bike. The inside hand comes in, the outside hand follows and allows as much on the outside as the take on the inside. If you don’t do this on a bike, you will fall over, and the horse you don’t fall, but it is still a problem. If he comes too much to the inside, don’t use the outside rein, use your inside leg. Inside hand a little higher, and use your leg.”

“Go – but don’t kick, feel with your leg. Now bend the horse, but bend is not backwards.” The horse breaks into canter. “Keep doing what you planned, keep the bend, don’t change anything.”

The concept of lightness and contact is a vexed question. Obviously the easiest way to achieve ‘lightness’ is to throw the rein away, Hey Mum, look, no hands! Trouble is, in most cases it is also a case of no engagement, no hind leg, no forward impulse. It’s not only not a good look, but it is not nice for the horse to work in that way, it doesn’t develop the horse’s athletic ability, strength and ability to carry the rider, which by the way, is what dressage is supposed to be about. Ulf, along with all the other riders in the modern classical dressage tradition, works on a much more subtle awareness of contact and lightness – lightness is something the horse, rather than the rider, does, as the result of correct riding. That is a little bit harder to understand, and a whole lot more difficult to do, but who ever said dressage was supposed to be easy?

“When you touch the mouth, don’t change the tempo. Wait until the rein comes light on its own, that means the horse is accepting the bend.”

“Now canter, and don’t change anything. In the canter transition, don’t pull down, allow your upper body to come back so the canter is in front of you. And wait until he accepts.”

“The moment you touch the mouth, keep the forward tendency, and the horse accepts the bend and comes light by itself.”

“When you bend, your hand comes higher – not back, that allows you to fix your elbow, and the horse feels the rein coming light.”

“Now to canter, and if you start the canter with a bend, the first step is more under control. Everything you do with the rein AND seat AND legs, is not pulling. Everything you do only with the rein, is pulling. When the horses accepts the bend, you can see the muscles come out on his neck, then the horse is accepting contact. Bend and wait till he gets light…”

The horse makes that distinctive blowing noise and Ulf is happy:

“When he does this, we know we can’t be wrong. Now make him a bit rounder. Both legs to the bit, and the horse deeper and rounder. Bend and make him longer, when he accepts, go longer, bend, accepts, longer, bend, accepts, longer.”

“As you get better contact you can make the horse more straight. You should feel you are allowed to touch the horse’s mouth. There are some riders who think no contact is a good thing, but when they want to ride a volte, they can’t do it.”

“The ability for self-carriage is the same as balance, the horse that is not balance is looking for support and leans on the reins. The more they lean, the stronger you have to do the transition. Maybe you have to give two or three half halts that it is better people don’t see, but it is sometimes better to do one tough thing and then pat the horse, than do something ten times, a little bit every time. It’s the same with the whip, once stronger is better than lots of little taps. The first time do it strong, the second time, 90%, third time you only have to sit and you can say to the horse ‘look it is easy’. Go from strong to less…”

(Is that the clatter of keyboards I hear as outraged of equine la-la-land pens a stern rebuke?)

The next horse into the arena was the mare, Revelwood Destiny (Depardieu / Lanthan) and Amanda Shoobridge.

“Do you have any special problems with this horse?”

“My walk marks are very low. They were 7 at the beginning and went down to 5.2.”

“They get less! You didn’t read the judges’ sheets very well.”

Before he got on to the walk, Ulf had a more serious problem to address:

“This horse is looking for a fifth leg, and leaning on the rein. In the transition to walk I want to see the neck come up. Next transition even if you love your horse, open the reins and get the horse’s neck as high as you can get. For one time get her a little light so she understands the idea.”

“Now the reins longer, don’t hold her, and trot – and the halt again, get her head up, and pat.”

“When you feel she leans, push and up. Now go to stop and don’t really halt, just think of it. Think that you want the horse higher without pulling, only with your body.”

It was the same in the canter. “Up in the neck, don’t pull down, and again halt, and keep the neck up.”

“When you ride canter, don’t pull the neck up, ride it up. Jump, jump, don’t PULL. Think of the horse getting shorter, without using your hands.”

It was time to look at the walk:

“A nice walk on the diagonal. Look where you want to go, and really lride the walk from behind. This is too much long rein, take back a little. Trot again, but don’t pull – go to walk and allow her to stretch, ride the walk, not with longer reins, ride from behind and don’t pull backwards.”

And all the time, Ulf was urging Amanda to keep riding the horse up. When it dived in the transition to walk, UP, in the transition to trot, UP, Canter, UP, and then back to the walk.

“She’s very responsive so be careful with the full stops. At home, if she is not listening, don’t get too hard with her. I would do a lot of transitions, forward and back but without making her short. Use leg, then your back, then your hand, not with ten seconds between them all in one moment.”

“I was lucky Amanda was able to do what I asked, and we could have confidence that we are not destroying the horse. No one who watched what we did could get the impression of fear. I’m not saying you should go home and get tough with your horse, every horse is different – some horses if you did this with them once, they would have fear, so you must be very careful. You must know your own horse, but it is better to be strict. It would be nice if they learnt what they had to do with their mother’s milk, but you can have the nicest horse and it can be quickly destroyed if it is not properly ridden. With us, it is 40% the quality of the horse, and 60%, the riding. With jumping horses, it is the other way round. You have to feel when the horse is able to do what you want it to do, and when it is just not willing. That is an important difference.”

Next month Ulf moves on to work with the five and six year olds, but he’s not going to back down on his message – ‘you can have the nicest horse, and it can be quickly destroyed if it is not properly ridden’. Don’t miss it.