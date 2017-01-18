Aachen Challenge Winner: Stephanie Spencer

Photos: Derek O’Leary

Stephanie Spencer winner of the Marcus Oldham Challenge at the Pryde’s EasiFeed Dressage Festival at the end of last year. Meet Steph…

How did you become a dressage rider?

“To be honest, I’d always dabbled in it but my last attempt at cross country ended up with me falling off… so I decided to give eventing the flick for sure. I was about 15 or 16 when that happened.”

You come from Western Australia, who helps you with your dressage over there?

“Nadine Merewether. She lives in Margaret River, south of Perth and she comes up once a month for the two day clinic.”

Nadine Merewether and Barrabadeen Troubadour winning the Grand Prix at the Sydney CDI in 2001

Your horse Redskin comes from Mary Hanna?

“Mary bought him as a foal and my very good friend, Shanon Mckimmie broke him in. When I moved over to work for Mary, it was my job to bring him back into work. When he was five, Mary decided she wanted to sell him to help fund her going to London – and Mum said, well I want him. Mum really loved him right from the start. I had the beautiful Rambo at the time, and Redskin always got over-shadowed by him.”

“Rambo passed away and that was pretty traumatic, but since then Redskin has been a very good horse for me.”

The Aachen Challenge, what were your tactics?

“As it was my last year I thought I’d have a go, and see what happens. It was a lot of fun, I really really enjoyed it. It was challenging, but I had a really good team. My dad was chief video-er, and he videod everyone on Redskin and all of my tests. Mary watched the other riders and told me what went on in their tests and gave me some hints. Mum and Shanon helped me in the warm up. It really was great fun.”

Who will you go and work with in Europe?

“I haven’t thought that far ahead yet, I’ve got a bit of thinking to do – it’s all been a bit surreal. I’ll put my thinking cap on and send off a few emails.”

Who are the riders you look up to in the world of dressage?

“Obviously Carl (Hester) and Charlotte (Dujardin) are amazing trainers but one person I think is a little under-rated, and that is Laura Graves, she does a really amazing job. They are the obvious ones in the spotlight but it is hard to pick because there are so many amazing riders out there.”

Is it hard being based in WA and a bit out of the scene?

“Generally speaking yes, but if you can come over the do a bit of a campaign like I did, that’s very worthwhile and Nadine has been great for me, and keeps the standard really high. We just try to keep working as hard as we can, and we are getting a lot more horse power over there and there are some really good trainers coming in. We’ve got pretty good judges as well, when I look at my results over there, when I came east I was still getting the same marks and remarks. It was good to know that they don’t go easy on us when they come over to the West. It is difficult, but it is also quite achievable.”

Horses are full-time for you?

“Yes, I’m a full-time rider, and I do a bit of teaching.”

Ambitious?

“Honestly I just want to do the best I can on each horse that I have… where that takes me, who knows? We’ll see what happens, and I am not going to say ‘no’ to any opportunities. At the end of the day I just want to achieve the best that I know I can and keep the horses happy and healthy, that’s the main thing.”

Here’s Steph’s prize for being the winner:

Marcus Oldham Aachen Challenge winner will receive a trip to CHIO Aachen 2017, (including return economy airfares to Dusseldorf (GER), 5 nights 4* accommodation and Season Ticket to Dressage events at CHIO Aachen July 2017 valued at up to $4000.00. Prize is not transferrable) The Aachen Challenge is open to riders from the beginning of the calendar year in which they turn 16 to the end of the calendar year in which they turn 25.

Want to take part in the Marcus Oldham Challenge next year? Here’s all about it: http://dressagefestival.com.au/rules/