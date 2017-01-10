Saddleworld Rising Star Winner!

Amy Reilly is the Saddleworld Rising Star of 2017.

The competition has been recognising one rider each month from March 2016 until December 2016, with the final draw for the winner on Monday January 9, 2017.

Saddleworld congratulates Amy Reilly, winning her choice of saddle, the PDS Carl Hester Euro Pro Saddle valued at $4,395.00.

Amy was extremely excited to hear she has won the Saddleworld Rising Star award.

Hiscocks Saddleworld Queanbeyan will be presenting Amy with her PDS Carl Hester Euro Pro.

Congratulations Amy! Also to all the monthly winners, and good luck to all young riders in 2017, you too could win a great new saddle from Saddleworld!