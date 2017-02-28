George Morris – A celebration – Part 3

We continue our celebration of the world’s greatest jumping trainer, George Morris, and Christopher Hector continues his review of George’s autobiography – Unrelenting.

After competing at the 1960 Rome Olympic Games, George took a couple of years off to try life on the stage but with a little worry about his voice (it tended to disappear) and an awareness that he was never going to be a big star, it was back to the horses…

And the first stop along the way was to base with US dressage rider, Jessica Newberry (later Rancehausen) with the opportunity to train with another talented dressage import, Gunnar Andersen.

Gunnar Andersen – another important influence on George’s equestrian education…

George moved on to training hunters and equitation riders, but along the way, learned how to find a distance:

‘For my first twenty years of riding, nobody ever taught me about how to see distances, but I must have had some kind of eye because I won the Grand Prix of Aachen. From Secor Farms to the Olympics Games and into my professional career, I never had a technique to find distances to jumps. It’s not something anyone talked about, the concept of finding the jumps – they would just describe it as ‘timing’. Either riders had timing or they didn’t… At horse shows, we would stand at the rail and be envious of the rider who always met the jumps well. When I started riding hunters professionally, I was very mediocre. For me, it was hit or miss with distances and they really started to matter. If the distance angels were there I would do well, but if they weren’t I didn’t. It was some mystery! Then, in 1968, Carl Knee taught me a simple exercise to predictably place a horse to a jump and after that I figured it out and improved my eye more and more. What he told me was to ease off on the turn and measure the jumping in the approach – to ‘let go’ and the distance will appear. It worked.’

And George had found a home – Hunterdon.

‘In July 1971, Hunterdon was born. It was in the town of Pittstown, New Jersey… Most of the antiques I decorated the house with were picked out with the help of Emily de Némethy who had a high-class antique business… eventually, the old house was positively stuffed with beautiful furniture, décor and works of art.’

An aerial shot of Hunterdon

From the book UNRELENTING by George H. Morris with Karen Robertson and used with permission of Trafalgar Square Books (www.horseandriderbooks.com)

First customers included Buddy Brown and Lesley Burr, things were about to swing. George was still traveling far and wide and helped Ian Millar get established at Dwyer Hill Farm. George had thought Millar not polished enough as a rider, but for his audition, he did his homework. A friend advised him to read George’s Hunt Seat Equitation ‘to learn and practice the various techniques and skills that he knew George would expect. By the time I rode in my first clinic with George at Dwyer Hill, I was already on the job! George and I got along fantastically, and I enjoyed and treasured his training. The structure and clarity of his teaching made learning very achievable. I style my own clinics to my personality, but I incorporate a great deal from my George Morris training. Whether it is teaching a clinic or training at a competition or leading the United States Jumping Team, there is incomparable focus and energy brought to bear. George has an incredible sense of humor. He comes across strict and stern, but at the same time is very kind and generous. His insight on people and horses is remarkable. What he innately senses, most people miss.’

Advertisement:

Diamond B Stud presents one of the greatest horses Australian Showjumping has ever produced – VIVANT

Vivant competing at the London Games…

An international star Vivant retired at the age of 18, still sound and competing at 5 star level. Now he is proving as good a sire as he was a competitor and is producing jumping horses and eventers with heat, scope and style for professionals, young riders, juniors and amateurs. In Europe he is being used heavily and has colts already selected in Holland and Holstein.

For information go to www.diamondbfarm.com.au

George also sensed that America was not producing the classic Thoroughbreds that had supplied the raw material in the past, and he was one of the first to go shopping in Holland:

‘In those days it was still unusual to import horses from Europe and there was still somewhat of a bias against them, with Americans still favoring our lighter Thoroughbreds. Melanie (Smith) and I went over to Harry’s (Gilhus) wonderful stable and socialized for a while in the lounge over a few heavy Dutch beers. Afterward, we went out to see the horse, a little, 15.2 hand, chestnut stallion with a great expression. He looked like a big pony and jumped like a rubber ball not coming close to touching a fence. I was drunk enough by then, with another beer in hand, and suddenly buying that horse was the best idea I ever had. I declared, ‘Melanie, we are buying this horse!’ I have no idea whether that horse cost five and he sold him to us for fifty, but either way he’s a clever horse dealer.’

‘When we bought the horses from Harry’s place back to Connecticut, I was pretty nervous because I could hardly remember what he looked like. Thankfully, he turned out of be wonderful. Melanie called him Vivaldi; his limit was four-foot-six, but Melanie had great success on him, and he was the top speed horse in the country. With his bouncy pony style, the horse show crowds recognized him, and everyone loved him. Vivaldi’s popularity helped spur the coming tsunami of imported horses from Europe in years to come.’

Melanie Smith and Calypso – another of the great European horses she introduced to America

From the book UNRELENTING by George H. Morris with Karen Robertson and used with permission of Trafalgar Square Books (www.horseandriderbooks.com)

Still George’s nose for a superstar wasn’t infallible. He went looking for horses for Armand Leone, and Paul Schockemöhle suggested he look at some that had been ridden by Hartwig Steenken who was in a coma after a car crash with little hope of recovery, so three horses were on the market:

‘Of the three horses, two were unremarkable, but the third was a small, 16 hand, dark brown Thoroughbred type with a beautiful scopey jump. The only thing was that he slapped the verticals on the way up, which was odd because he would make your mouth water with his Olympic-sized scope over the oxers. I told Armand, ‘I really like this horse, but I can’t ask your father to pay $125,000 for a horse that slaps every vertical out of the cups.’ I told them we had to pass.’

The little dark brown gelding was Diester, destined to become a mega-star with Paul Schockemöhle.

Meanwhile George hadn’t lost the knack of pushing his students to the limit. Chrystine Tauber recalls:

‘There was a triple combination at the bottom of the field, and the horse I was riding slammed on the brakes at the first jump, a plank fence with a metal strapping along the top. I flipped over the horse’s head and landed on my back and ribs. I crumpled into a little pile on the ground, but managed to keep a hold of the reins. I laid there trying to breathe, having knocked the wind out of myself. From the megaphone comes George’s voice, ‘Chrystine, you have two choices my dear. You can either get back on and jump it or we call an ambulance! Which one is it?’ So I got back on and I jumped through it, then later I went to the hospital for the hairline fractures in my ribs. That’s the kind of grit he instilled in us riders.’

Chrystine Jones she was then – do you want to jump it or do we call an ambulance?

From the book UNRELENTING by George H. Morris with Karen Robertson and used with permission of Trafalgar Square Books (www.horseandriderbooks.com)

Traveling with George was still traveling in style. At Longchamps in France, ‘Peter Leone proclaimed, ‘If we win the Nations Cup, I’m taking everybody to Tour d’Argent!’ which at the time was the highest profile, most expensive restaurant in Paris. Well, the team won the Nations Cup and he had to make good on his promise! He almost choked to death when he saw the bill. There must have been over twenty people at that dinner, and for what he paid, he could’ve bought a new horse.”

Tomorrow George’s influence extends right around the world – and in the meantime, try something different as George gives a dressage lesson…