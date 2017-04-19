Finding your perfect horse at Verden

The next Hanoverian auction is in May and the Hanoverian Verband has prepared this guide to help you find what you want…

How will I select my horse in Verden?

There is an opportunity to purchase a horse at a Verden auction almost every eight weeks. The collections are compiled to ensure that everybody finds his or her perfect match. There are dressage, show jumping or event horses, for professional riders, ambitious amateurs or pleasure riders. The horses are pre-selected, have a high health standard and can be inspected and tested over a period of 10 days.

But how to find “my horse” in a collection of perhaps 100 horses?

Here is what our new buyer discovered…

The customer advisors of the Verden auction team provide assistance. They helped me to gather all the necessary information on the horses. They determined my requirements and tried to assess what is especially important for me, and then recommended some horses from the collection. There are customer advisors for potential customers from Italy, Spain and France, answering all questions on the horses in those languages – and of course, in English.

I soon recognized that the customer advisors could tell me everything I needed to know about the horses and way the auction functioned. I was particularly interested in the horses’ backgrounds and character traits. It is possible to also talk to riders and grooms, and I appreciated their frankness to honestly answer my questions. Now I felt safe and confident enough to choose some horses for test riding purposes. Riding all the horses under the same conditions made it easy to compare, but still I needed some time to decide, and the closer the day of the auction approached, the more the insecurity I already thought had vanished, increased again.

How to make a bid? Do I have enough money with me or how do I have to pay? I was especially wondering what exactly happens after having won the bid?

The customer advisors are there to provide answers to these question, too. I am pretty relieved that I do not have to have such a huge amount of money with me on the day of the auction, but that I will receive an invoice. After having paid the invoice, I am allowed to pick up my new horse in Verden. The auction team will of course continue to care for my horse, and it will be covered by insurance for another six months after the auction – I can then decide whether I want to take over the insurance contract or not.

All my questions are answered, I know my personal favourites and the auction can start.

Verden Auction May – Sport Horses and Foals

Are you planning to purchase a horse? The collection of the Verden Auction on May 6 features stars of tomorrow, and friends for a lifetime. We will be happy to present an exquisite collection of dressage, show jumping, eventing and pleasure horses! The collection includes 45 riding horses, carefully chosen, test ridden and vet checked – for you! The collection will be complemented by brilliant foals with international performance pedigrees.

Welcome for the Verden Auction! Take your seat in the Niedersachsenhalle, attend the auction training from April 25 – May 6 and arrange a test riding date with our customer advisors. We will find your perfect match!