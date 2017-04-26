Travel with us to the WEG next year – September 10 – 24, 2018

Why should we be so excited about the next WEG?

Because it is only the second World Equestrian Games to be held in a state-of-the-art purpose built equestrian centre (the other, of course, was Aachen, and we know how fantastic that was…)

The Equestrian Centre at Tryon has already hosted top level dressage, showjumping and eventing (course designed by Captain Mark Phillips) and it should be the perfect venue…

But! There’s always a ‘but’ – accommodation in area is almost impossible to find. Kerrie O’Dea from our travel partners, Organisation Unlimited, loves a challenge, and she has found the perfect resort / hotel just half an hour from the venue, and has secured every room for our tour group. Go Kerrie.

Why travel with THM/OU? Because we have been running WEG tours since the first one in 1990, we know what to look out for, and how to make things work. We do our homework. Kerrie has visited Tryon twice putting the trip in place. We take care of all the fiddly details – like how to get to the venue, to the competition arena, and back each night to our resort. And with Kerrie, expect the unexpected, she always finds somewhere unique for our WEG celebration dinner.

Oh yes, you also get all the info we can snaffle from the press room. Start lists, results, and a happy hour debrief every day. When there is nothing happening at the WEG, there will be day trips organized. Really, all you have to do is ask someone who has been on a THM/OU trip before…

Chris Hector

North Carolina

North Carolina is a treasure chest of historical towns, battlefields and folksy mountain hamlets. One of the great things about North Carolina is that it offers a taste of everything for travellers and especially a chance to sample Southern Hospitality.

These are friendly people, who know they live in a very pretty part of America. Drop the diet to feast on Carolina barbecue and fresh seafood, washed down with a few pints from its impressive craft brewing scene.

Tryon, North Carolina

The quaint Village of Tryon is located on the first rise of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Tryon is known for its wonderful people, outdoor activities, mild climate, small town shops, great restaurants and a rich equestrian history.

Typically, quirkiness is regarded as intangible, but in Tryon’s case, it is palpable. The friendly, offbeat personality is a big part of what makes Tryon special.

It’s a pretty amazing mix – quaint village on the first rise of the Blue Ridge Mountains – and state of the art equestrian centre! But you will find lots to enjoy in the cute village Tryon itself. Tryon is known for its hospitality, small town shops and great restaurants, here is a chance to sample real southern hospitality, to enjoy the rich cultural heritage of a charming town…

The Equestrian Centre is the brain child of billionaire, Mark Belissimo, the man behind the amazing Florida showjumping and dressage circuit. Tryon has already hosted top class dressage, showjumping and eventing, it’s ready and waiting for the WEG.

THE HORSE MAGAZINE RETREAT

Flat Rock, NC 28731, USA

For the WEG 2018 we have secured out very own retreat where THM travellers will have exclusive use.

We must confess that for a while we were looking just a bit desperate. Tryon has great equestrian facilities, but accommodation is going to be at a super premium – then we found it. A friendly, welcoming place, in a superb setting, and just half an hour from the action. It’s an unbeatable combination…

Poised atop 26 scenic acres on a private lake in the town of Flat Rock in Western North Carolina, this is the ideal base for our WEG. It has everything we want – and the food is good.

Facilities:

 24 hour front desk – Restaurant – Swimming pool – 26 acres to explore

and if you are feeling adventurous – 40 acres of lake with canoes and kayaks

Organic garden growing herbs and vegetables

Laundry facilities on site and all the regulars, ice machine, coffee / tea maker, hairdryers, iron and ironing boards…

For more information ring Organisation Unlimited on (03) 9926 3555 or email, ouequestrian@organisationunlimited.com.au or if you would like to talk about the trip with Roz or Chris, phone us on 03 9421 3320…