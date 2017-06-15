Carl Hester – Back in the limelight – Uthopia

Carl Hester’s stallion Uthopia has made a dramatic return. With Carl riding Barolo, that Charlotte previously rode, Charlotte has given a demonstration on Uthopia that has set the tongues wagging. We look back at Carl and Uthopia’s decisive emergence that changed the face of dressage at the Euros in Rotterdam back in 2011 with Carl and Uthopia and Charlotte and Valegro going on to win Gold in London the next year…

It was a sensational Europeans for Carl Hester. Coming out on a relatively unknown young horse, he has firmly established himself as a potential individual gold medal winner at next year’s London Games. As usual, Carl is the journalists’ dream – witty, insightful and oh so quotable. I caught up with him minutes after his triumph in the Grand Prix…

“It’s funny, two years ago we had a course with Jan Bemelmanns, Uthopia was only eight years old at the time, and Jan said, this could be the new wonder horse… I believed it, but it’s very difficult to tell everyone you’ve got a new wonder horse, because if it’s a black wonder horse now, it’s called Totilas. It’s amazing when it comes right isn’t it? I still think I am more emotional about Charlotte and Valegro because I think that is so special, she is so young. I’m glad that before I die I’ve made a decent score, but for me to see Charlotte come through, that for me, was just as pleasant.”

And the score of ten from all judges?

“I thought for a minute that there must be a dog in the arena, or a bird had landed, everyone was laughing. I didn’t know I had seven 10s.”

Carl can’t believe the seven 10s, it was a Championship at the time when seven judges were used and every judge gave the extended trot a 10. Everyone in the crowd, which was largely Dutch, gave a collective ‘aah’ of approval which was quite a loud noise as it was a big crowd.

Carl and Uthopia receive a standing ovation from the Riders’ stand – you can see Edward Gal, Han Peter Minderhoud, Patrik Kittel and Lyndal Oatley taking a photo

Has Paul Schockemöhle rung you yet?

“I’ve turned my phone off for the day so I don’t get all that rubbish. He’s owned by Sasha Harrison from Northern Ireland and myself, I have a share, and so does her father. I bought him for her when he was four years old.

more on Uthopia follows

“I trained Uthopia from four years old. He was the first horse I looked at, and that was the problem. I was going to Holland for two days, and the first horse I see is this small one. I rode him and he felt huge. No one can believe what he feels like to sit on. He is sixteen hands but he is massive to sit on.”

Was that the best test you’ve ridden on him?

“That test actually felt more controlled than it has ever felt before. I thought in Hickstead, he was almost wildly flamboyant whereas here in Rotterdam, he was so light in my hand. I was a bit worried, ‘god is that self-carriage or isn’t it?’ he was like a little fairy sitting up there, that feels alright, I hope it looks alright. He is so nice to ride, I don’t know what the piaffe looked like, it felt a bit slower, he was just very relaxed. He has that incredible temperament, he walks on a long rein when you’ve done, and builds up when you pick him up. I don’t think there is a better temperament for dressage really than that horse.”

Are there more marks to be had?

“He loves the Special, I love riding the Special. That was the plan, the Grand Prix and the Special. I made some new music last week, I haven’t ridden it yet, so that will be fun. It has been specially written for the Kür. Two weeks ago I rode the Tom Jones Freestyle in Hickstead, and I was sick of hearing everyone saying, please god, not that music again. On Monday morning, I thought, I can’t go to the European Championships with this music, I rang up the guy who does my music, that’s like once every ten years, and sent him the program on Monday, and he sent the music on Friday, I’ve been watching it on the computer every day. It looks lovely, it looks great, but the Special is really what I’m aiming for.”

You’ve had some pretty amazing horses over the years, but is this the highlight?

“Absolutely. The horse I loved to ride as much was Escapado, but I was much younger, much more inexperienced and I didn’t know how to deal with a much hotter horse – it took a lot more knowledge than I had. This is just a pleasure, I can’t believe he is only ten years old, he does it like he’s an old man. He used to be different as a young horse, he’d go into the arena and get so big and bouncy, and he was a bit backward, so we didn’t compete him much, this is only his sixth Grand Prix – it’s still a bit of a learning curve. I am still finding out how to warm him up, I had him out twice today, I don’t normally do that but when you see everyone coming up here in the morning, you panic that you are not doing the same thing… go get him I want to ride.”

And did that big team of psychologist, physio, and press officer and everyone tell you what to do today?

“They didn’t tell me to do anything. I think they know I’ve done it many times. I don’t have a mental health problem and the physio, I said don’t touch me until I’ve ridden because I want to feel the same as normal. The press people hopefully know I don’t swear, and I won’t say the wrong thing. No instructions.”

Do you get a lot of support from the British Olympic committee?

“Not the Olympic committee, but the Lottery Fund. This Lottery funding through Sports UK has been a long-term plan. For someone like me who has to make a living, I have to teach to ride. I can’t just ride horses every day, I have to go away two days a week and teach. For me the support is invaluable, the weeks we are away, I need financial help to keep the whole place going. I bought my own place, mortgage and all, so juggling riding and the bills, without UK Sport, I would struggle. I think we have one of the biggest back up teams in the sport, there is something there whenever you need it. I know we get such a lot of flack, that we have such a big support team, but British dressage has done the best it has ever ever done, and that didn’t happen on its own. We’ve always had good riders, but everyone needs support and now we’ve got it.”

Story: Christopher Hector & Photos: Roz Neave

