Princess Nathalie and her new look Danes…

Princess Nathalie has lost no time in her new rôle as coach of the Danish dressage team and there was a new buzz around her squad at Aachen…

Looking at you working with your team, there’s a whole new feeling about Danish dressage…

“Thank you…”

And it was nice to watch their warmups, they all worked very quietly, very correctly, very sympathetically…

“I am trying to give them security, that you can ride them in that way, and that’s the only way that really works. You have to have them through from the beginning.”

You seem to have some new combinations…

“They have all been the in some way. Agnete Kirk has had Jojo for quite some time, and it is just a matter of giving her a new way of thinking to get a little more out of him.

Agnete Kirk and Jojo

“Daniel was reserve for Rio last year, with Hotline but this one, Don Olymbio and Zack, he has made them more or less, so its more his horses – especially Don Olymbrio that he has here, the little cutey – we call him the pony – he has ridden him since he was seven or eight. He has made him and you can see that. It’s his hand-writing, and the horse suits him. They know each other…”

The cutey – Don Olymbrio and Daniel Andersen

And Anders Dahl, despite sitting on a Sandro Hit – Selten HW – was pretty flash…

“That horse is definitely not easy, we all know that the offspring of Sandro Hit are not always so easy, also from their mind, but Anders has tried to open up his horizons, he’s trained with Carl Hester, or Jean Bemelmans, also I’ve been able to help him a little bit, to give him a way to try and get the horse to work a little bit nicer with the rider.”

And the fourth member of your team is the cute Caprimond chestnut…

“That’s our ace in the team, Cathrine Dufour and Atterupgaards Cassidy. Cathrine is mentally so bloody strong, she knows exactly what she wants, she is just out of the under 25 class but she is mentally so strong. The horse and she, they know each other in-and-out, so she knows exactly when she has to press each button, and when she has to stand back a bit and let him go. It’s a combination to watch.”

The secret weapon – Cassidy – working on the day before the Grand Prix and finishing in fourth place!

And guess what? They finished in third place at Aachen…