2nd PS-Online.Auction

In a press release the Paul Schockemöhle team has announced that they are “launching the second round online for top quality foals.”

The release reads:

Top price for Balina Blue

60,000 euros for the Big Star daughter, Balina Blue, 51,000 euros for the Vitalis son, Vuitton – these are the top prices of the top quality foals that were sold during the first PS Online foal auction. And all the while the foals were enjoying their youth at home with their mothers. The premiere of the PS-Online.Auction was a complete success for everyone involved. And now, exactly two months later, we are moving on to the second round: from 17 to 27 August the second PS Online foal auction will take place.

Vuitton – one of the stars of the first on-line auction

The PS team has once again put together a selection of 25 foals and the stallions of the Schockemöhle stud farm are exclusively the sires we are proud to stand. “We were surprised by the tremendous success of the Premiere but we are entirely convinced by the concept”, explains Paul Schockemöhle, “and also the feedback that we received immediately after the Premiere from breeders and clients looking for foals was so positive that we started to put together a second selection”. And smiling happily, ‘PS’ adds: “And the second collection is definitely not worse than the first.”

No top quality foal collection would be complete without him: For example, Cornet Obolensky produced a colt, who was born at Lewitz stud farm at the end of May and who goes back to Baloubet du Rouet on the dam side. The secret star of the World Equestrian Games in Kentucky and five-star champion Presley Boy belongs to the top sires list and the Olympic Champion Big Star is this time represented by his son Big Easy. In the dressage collection, a very chic colt by the champion stallion and star producer Bordeaux can be found, as well as a dark bay son of the exquisite foal producer Foundation – only two of the exceptional up-and-coming talents…

You can see the foals now on www.ps-online.auction – in videos, with photos and descriptions, their pedigree and veterinary inspection certificate. Whoever would like to bid can register in a few clicks and submit a bid. The bidder will be informed via email or text (optional), when he is the highest bidder or if someone else has submitted a higher bid.

Don’t miss it: The Online auction ends on 27th August!

(source PS press release)