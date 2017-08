Baloubet du Rouet has died. He had many successes, and one memorable slip up at the 2000 Sydney Games, when he was expected by most experts to take out the Gold Medal.

The stop at Sydney

Aachen in 2005

Las Vegas, and a win in 2004

He had many wins and placings throughout his career, and has go on to be an influential sire. Read more: http://www.horsemagazine.com/thm/2010/08/baloubet-de-rouet/