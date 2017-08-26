Gripping final in the showjumping at the Euros

Even our resident dressage queen, Rebecca Ashton got into the swing of it – and took the photos…

Wow! Now that was sport! While the three top teams Sweden, Switzerland and Ireland remained in podium positions, it came down to the final team riders to know where the medals would go. Spectators filled around 20,000 of the 43,000 seats and with blue and yellow everywhere, there were no prizes guessing who they were barracking for.

Clear for Denis Lynch and All Star

Ireland began the day in 3rd position and with Bertram out after yesterday’s elimination, every round counted. The lads did not fold under pressure and Shane, Denis and Cian all produced perfect clears.

Another clear, Cian O’Connor and Good Luck

Denis Lynch on All Star 5 seemed just plain relieved, “About bloody time,” he said of his clear, “He felt super.”

Shane Sweetnam with Chaquil Z

Shane Sweetnam with Chaquil Z agreed, “It’s been a very stressful week, to be honest. We knew we were down to three last night, and we had a team dinner where we decided we’d keep fighting for it. The Irish always do better as underdogs.”

Cian O’Connor on Good Luck added, “We thought the lights might work to our advantage. Our three horses are all very, very brave. We hoped the atmosphere might spook or upset the other horses.” He admitted to not remembering his round at all, “….but I remember going through the finish ok.” It was more than ok…it was a gold medal win.

The genius that is Rodrigo Pessoa has totally turned the team around, but the chef was not too keen to spill the specifics of his tactics, though he did recognise, “I tried to recreate a little bit what I created in the Brazilian team; honesty and transparency, but I try to keep it light. I don’t want to force anything. It’s a balance between relaxation and seriousness. They also gave me the chance to lead them, which is important.

“Today we had our back to the wall before we started but we have Gold and that’s all that matters. The guys are top professionals with good horses. They showed unbelievable strength and determination and this is good for the future, and the next big goal which is Olympic qualification. I was cautious but confident that we could do something good. Bertram didn’t have a great week. The guys had to carry him this week, but he’ll do that for them one day. This is the sport. He’s very young and very talented.”

And the difference between being chef compared to rider? “It’s tough being on the side because you can’t do anything. Once they’re in the arena, they have to do the job.”

Belgium was in the running for a bronze but when final rider Gregory Wathelet and Coree had the second last rail down, the dream was over and 4th place would have to suffice.

Gregory Wathelet and Coree

The last two riders, Steve Guerdat and Bianca for Switzerland, and Peder Fredricson and H&M All In were left to battle it out for silver and bronze. A very disappointed Steve knocked a rail and Peder was under pressure for a clear.

The Swede is just ice personified….in a good way. Could he be the Roger Federer of the horse world? Even when he crossed the line there was no emotion before a little salute, just as he exited the arena. However, he was thrilled to win the silver on home soil.

The only clear from the Swiss today came from Martin Fuchs aboard Clooney 51, but it was enough to lead the team to bronze. When asked later about how he felt about his round, he replied, “It makes my life a lot easier when the water is not there. I will try to bribe the course designer for Sunday.”

Martin Fuchs and Clooney for the Swiss

As far as individual standings go, Peder Fredricson remains at the top of the board with three clears. Martin Fuchs is close behind with just 2.03 and the two Irish lads, Shane and Cian fill out 3rd and 4th. It’s very close at the top, so Sunday should be a cracking day. Speaking of which, there’s sure to be a good craic in the Irish camp tonight. Sláinte!

And they still haven’t had a fault – Peder Fredricson and H&M All In