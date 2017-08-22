Rebecca Ashton at the European Championships – day 1

Rebecca Ashton reports from the European Championships in Gothenburg – the dressage riders give the horses a look at the arena.

Carl Hester and Barney did their familiarisation in a snaffle.

I think that’s a monster with a camera, says Barney

Sönke Rothenberger and Helen Langehanenberg went through their movements….piaffe, passage, tempis, pirouettes.

Sönke had dad Sven on the sidelines videoing, while Helen Langehanenberg worked her stallion, Damsey

more below

Helen chose to finish early, jumping off towards the end of the session giving Damsey a big pat.

A pat for Damsey

and a walk for Sammy Davis Jnr and Dorothee Schneider

Dorothee spent the whole session walking around the arena on a loose rein; calm and quiet. That was enough for Sammy.

Denmark were also nice to watch. Cathrine Dufour bounced around the arena on her Cassidy, straight into extended trot, nose out the front, nice and soft.

Here’s what Danish team coach, Princess Nathalie, told us about Cathrine at Aachen:

“That’s our ace in the team, Cathrine Dufour and Atterupgaards Cassidy. Cathrine is mentally so bloody strong, she knows exactly what she wants, she is just out of the under 25 class but she is mentally so strong. The horse and she, they know each other in-and-out, so she knows exactly when she has to press each button, and when she has to stand back a bit and let him go. It’s a combination to watch.”

The Dutch were up next and it’s hard to take your eyes off Madeleine Witte-Vrees’ flashy chestnut Cennin. The Dutch aren’t too big on walk breaks though so when the Brits came in next, you felt like you could take a breath.

Cennin and Madeline

Edward Gal and Voice

Carl had Barney in a snaffle, slow, controlled, quiet, cantering around the arena.

Emile Faurie had Lollipop working, but it was more interval training…work hard then break.

Spencer Wilton just didn’t stop smiling. These boys are a real pleasure to watch. It’s a shame Gareth Hughes’ Don Carissimo didn’t make it through the trot up.

The Austrians looked good as well. Victoria Max-Theurer had Blind Date flying around the arena before finishing with some long, stretchy work. The Austrian horses are not young, ranging in age from 15-17.

Belinda Weinbauer’s big bay Söhnlein Briliant MJ is impressive indeed and again, all the work is punctuated with lots of long rein walking.

Alcaide decided to leave his saddle at the stables and watched his Spanish team mates still in his PJs.

Phone Saddle-Up Saddleworld on 03 9727 4000