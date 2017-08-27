The Final Showdown – the Kür at the Euros

Rebecca Ashton reports, and took the photos…

The final day of dressage dawned and the afternoon start was much appreciated after a 04:00am bedtime once the show jumping had finished!

Dante Weltino and Therese Nilshagen – new stars on the international scene

Before the fifth last combination of Therese Nilshagan and Dante Weltino OLD enter the arena, the top four are all on 77. The Swedish combination is the first to crack the 80% barrier with a great quality test to score 80.41%…and the Swedish crowd have a new heroine. The test is correct and the stallion can really sit although he gets a bit deep in front in the one tempis today and there’s a mistake…but then I’m being a bit picky.

Carl and Barney – flying the flag for Britain

Carl and Nip Tuck have to enter to a roaring crowd as Therese’s mark gets put up on the board. Barney’s behaving well and the test is smooth, but that spooky corner at M reappears to test Carl. The extensions look a bit careful as well, but the judges don’t seem to mind awarding the British pair 80.614% with some big artistic marks allowing the duo to finish the comp in 4th. Carl later says that he’s happy with the horse’s consistency and how well and fresh he’s finished after the three days.

How nice to see a new face at the top – Cathrine and Cassidy

Then we get to the pointy end of the competition. Although Olympic veterans and Young Rider European Champions, this is Cassidy and Cathrine Dufour’s first senior Europeans. They don’t keep us waiting long; they’re straight into a double pirouette, one tempis, another double pirouette, and we haven’t even got off the centreline yet! The difficult test flows and perhaps Cassidy is looking a little more tired today, but these two are harmony personified. They hit the number one spot and it’s unanimous with the judges, with the judges at K and M giving them 90s for the artistic mark. It’s a PB for the Danish pair. Cathrine later says of her “light footed horse”, “Since Aachen we have more quality and control. Every show he gets better. I think I can get even more control. I will go home and train over winter.”

Sönke and Cosmo – first with two of the judges

Sönke Rothenberger’s test is a masterclass in freestyle. The music, is so subtle, light and emotive and matches Cosmo perfectly. This is art. There’s just a little hiccup in the one tempis, which Sönke later explains, “I should have stopped earlier, but I had such a good feeling. I was perhaps a bit eager!” Really, that’s all you can fault and a member of the Rothenberger camp is in tears…as surely are others, but Sönke is all smiles during his big extended trot down the centreline to finish. It’s 90.982% and like Cathrine, a personal best.

Well known Dutch journo Jacob Melissen points out jokingly to Sönke at the press conference, “…your horse is Dutch bred, your mother is Dutch, your father became Dutch, when are you coming to ride for the Netherlands?” Sönke diplomatically replies that he’s done all his competing under the German flag and that’s where he lives, much to team coach Monica Theodurescu’s relief as she stands up the back waving her finger!

She’s done it again! Isabell and Weihegold

Isabell Werth is number one for a reason, and where we mere mortals would have given up at the last score announcement, it just fuels the German’s fire and there’s that determination again we saw at Rio. None of these woosy quarter piaffe pirouettes for Isabell, she’s doing full ones. Weihegold is dancing and judge at F, Anne Gribbons, gives the pair 97% for the artistic component. She’s the Queen of dressage for a reason. The final centreline is one handed passage and a few steps before the final halt that free hand clenches into a fist, ready to punch the air in victory. Another PB and just .368% separates the top two! Isabell manages to keep the two youngsters on either side of her to take the hat trick; her third gold for the competition.

“Today is the reason why I still compete. Weihe was focussed and I could take all the risk I could take,” an emotional Isabell explained, “Satchmo (Isabell’s last star who has also won European gold) will be proud when Wiehe is coming home.”

My goodness this is great dressage! Despite no Valegro, there is still real quality at the top of the table. The riders look like they’ve really enjoyed the big stadium and appreciative Swedish crowd at this show as well. The Germans continue their rule and while the Dutch may not have delivered this time round, Denmark and Sweden have shown they’re ready to step up to the plate and give Team GB and the USA a run for their money. There are a couple of fabulous young riders coming through to keep the sport fresh and exciting and their horses are how most of us like them; soft and harmonious.