All Star – From the Verden auction arena to international limelight

The team competitions at the European Championships in Gothenburg were pretty exciting. What team would be the best? The Irish team triumphed and finally won the title for the first time in the long history of this contest. The Hanoverian All Star was a safe member of team from the Green Isle. The 14-year old stallion and his rider Denis Lynch, have long been among the top, worldwide. Three years ago, he finished ninth at the World Equestrian Games in Normandy and was also a member of the Irish team in Aachen two years ago. All Star obviously loves the Swedish port city, he came in fifth in the World Cup Final last year.

“We’ve made it“ – Team Gold for Ireland – Team Gold for Denis Lynch and All Star. Denis Lynch has been living in Germany for many years. The duo rode for medals in the last round in the individual test. An annoying fault at the first jump marked the end of the dream, but still finished in sixth place.

All Star is a solid team member when it matters. He completed all the rounds showing his tremendous scope. Even though he is normally not known for his speed, according to his rider. When asked what sort of car All Star would be, Denis answered straight away: “Landrover! – something to overcome all obstacles”.

All Star was bred by committed breeders and combines Hanover’s most extraordinary bloodlines. The bay horse was bred by Horst Zöllmer in Südergellersen in the heart of the Lüneburg Heath. His granddam is the legendary Ramiro/Winnetou-daughter Rinnetou Z, one of the most successful jumpers worldwide with Piet Raymakers. His sire Argentinus was a Hanoverian trademark stallion in his own lifetime, with an influence on almost all European show jumping breeds. All Star’s career started at the Verden foal auction in 2003 where he was one of the top foals, sold to an international show stable. He matured into a powerful jumper and was carefully started under saddle by Florian Meyer zu Hartum. He became Hanoverian Vice Champion of five-year-old jumpers in 2008 before he competed at the Federal Championships in Warendorf one year later. He celebrated his first international advanced level placing in 2010 and changed in the same year to the stable of Denis Lynch.

All Star and Denis Lynch – this is the success story of a Hanoverian horse whose career started at one of the Verden auctions, then continued at the international sports level. There will be another opportunity to create new success stories on October 13 and 14 at the 134th Elite Auction. It will be the first time that the Verden Foal Gala Presentation on Friday evening will introduce the auction event. Top-class riding horses will be put up for auction on Saturday and – also for the first time in the long history of the Verden auctions – two-and-a-half year old stallions in-hand.

Source Press Release, Hanoverian Verband