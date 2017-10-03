Brilliant Basics with Ingrid Klimke: The Young Horse

The Horse Magazine Sporthorse tour was very privileged to see Ingrid Klimke prepare Damon’s Divene, her ride in the Young Riding Horse class at this year’s Bundeschampionate, the German Young Horse Championships. If you wanted to see a four-year-old ridden correctly, this was it. The mare was just so forward, it was the perfect example of how not to become obsessed with what you can see in front of you – ride from the hindquarters into the hand, and maybe at times forget about what you can see: as everyone tells us, ride from behind into the hand.

At the Bundeschampionate they now have a mark for the Training Scale, and when we saw you and Divene in the three year old class, it looked as though your mare, should have had a perfect mark for that…

“Especially at the beginning, when she was fresh, she was really trying and from the first she showed well. I was really pleased…”

Looking at the training session at home:

“At first it is important that you do rising trot and always try to keep contact – an active, normal working trot and ride her from behind, stretching into your hand and guide her and show her that the way is free to take her neck down and stretch her nose forward. Step by step, you always try to go on long lines, and big circles, come with your leg, give again, she gives, you give, pat her and explain to her – yes, that is the way, now try to stretch more and give your back.”

A couple of times in the class at the Championships she became distracted and looked around… but you didn’t correct her strongly, just kept riding…

“She was looking at the people, reacting to the strange noise, because at home, she usually feels very safe in her routine. She is only young, and I haven’t done very much with her, but at home she knows exactly her schedule – but when she heard the loud speakers and all the other horses, she was looking, and I said, come on, trust me. It is just important to keep her forward, from behind into your hand, that’s very important, don’t start just trying to pull her neck down, it is more important that she stays in rhythm, and into your hand. And you hope that with the forwardness she feels, oh ah, I get the rhythm and she starts to feel secure and starts to stretch again.”

Here when we were watching you work her at home, it’s the beginning of the working session and she is a little deeper…

“From the stretching this is the best, there she is really round with her nose as far as possible, this would be in the stretching in the beginning – more when you want her to really stretch much more down.”

“Later you try to take her up and bit and ride her a little more in self carriage. If you only canter her in the light seat and only ask her to stretch, you must be careful that you don’t do it too long so she falls on the forehand, because she needs to learn to stay in her natural uphill balance. First you try to make her back very round and supple, and when you feel, oh now she is loosened up, then you can sit. Try to sit not too heavy, try to sit in the middle in balance with her, and feel that she has the chance to carry herself and her canter stride is big and not too much on the forehand.”

“Here you see her hind leg very much jumping underneath, and here, she carries herself quite nicely in the turn.”

At this stage are you worried about straightness, or just forward?

“Forward yes, but forward and not running. It is important that there is balance, and you feel the stride is going round and uphill. Not so fast that she is trying to catch up and running out of balance…”

If she gets a little crooked, are you worried?

“Not so much in the beginning because that will come. When they are three, they have a hard time sometimes to go on the circle and then when you come to a straight line, they start to go like a snake because they are looking for a secure line to follow. If I feel there is too much crookedness, then I always think of turning the front to try to keep the shoulder first. She comes with the inside leg a bit, I try to turn the outside shoulder, and ride her in the rhythm and balance.”

The length of the canter stride at the Bundeschampionate was fantastic…

“I really could feel that she was growing, and on the one hand you want to open up and go forward and on the other you mustn’t rush. She mustn’t feel stride, stride, stride to catch up, no take your time and try to open up, really use the inside hind leg on every turn to make her carry on the long side, but then the next turn is coming…”

With a canter like that do we thank Ingrid Klimke for her good training, or her sire, Damon Hill for his good genes?

“I think both, it comes from Damey definitely, it is in his nature because he has got it as well, and I know from the personality, she is so like him. So much trying to please you and willing, always listening to the rider and thinking ‘what do you want me to do?’ That’s totally Damon Hill’s attitude. She wasn’t spooky in a way that she wanted to turn or go out of the arena, she was really interested. ‘Spooky’ I think is negative, more attentive, sensitive, once she realized there was not a wild lion in the bushes, only some people, then she was right away saying ‘okay I’m fine because I know everything will be safe’. I think young horses look for safety, they must know that you guide them and give them security, but don’t put too much pressure on them because then they hold themselves and stop breathing. It is important that they breathe.”

With a young horse is it more important to have that natural canter than a trot?

“Yes, the canter and the walk are both gaits you can’t improve by good riding, you can improve them a bit, but you are not going to all-of-a-sudden create a spectacular walk if the walk is not by nature so good, and it is the same with the canter. But the trot, maybe you can’t get a normal trot really expressive, but you can get rhythm and you can always improve it. The more they learn to sit on the hocks, the more strength they get, the more they come into self balance and they build strong hind leg and back muscles, through lots of transitions, half steps in and out, then you can really improve the trot a lot. Look at all the eventers, which Thoroughbred has a wonderful trot? My horse, Braxi (Butts Abraxis) is the best example, he can trot like a little pony but then all of a sudden he opens up and he really knows, ‘ah, I have to lengthen’.”

And at the Bundeschampionate, we saw that correct preparation is its own reward – Divene was the Champion of the Four-year-old Mares and Geldings.

Want to breed to one of the most successful D line stallions of all times? De Niro go to www.ihb.com.au