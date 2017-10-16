Shock Horror – WEG tix scandal

The 2018 Tryon WEG prices go up by the minute! Despite the promises of organizers at Tryon that rampant profiteering (like we saw at the Lexington WEG) would not occur, it would seem that the Americans can’t help themselves. Prices for the WEG seem to go up by the minute, and the tickets are not on sale yet!!! A dressage four day pass was originally listed at $200, then it went to $250 and then $300!

3pm today (October 16) the prices on the website were DRESSAGE SEASON – $300, EVENTING SEASON – $215, JUMPING SEASON – $350

After 3pm they rose for some unknown reason to

$322, $225.40 and $368

Not a good look, especially when we still don’t have a price indication for the opening or closing ceremonies, and there seems no provision to choose the seat you want.