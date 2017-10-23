World Young Event Horse Championships at Lion d’Angers

Dressage Breeding cleans up the Six Year Old World Eventing Championships

The lovely village of Lion in the background of Pierre Michelet’s magnificent fences. Photo Ellen Delavallade

Britain’s Izzy Taylor took the Six-Year-Old title at Lion d’Angers, riding Monkeying Around, who is by a Grand Prix dressage stallion, Bertoli W – who is one of FIVE Grand Prix dressage competitors by Breitling W out of Devisa, the half Thoroughbred mare who has been the basis of Wolfram Wittig’s extraordinarily successful dressage breeding program.

The amazing producer for Wolfram Wittig, Devisa, grand dam of Monkeying Around

Monkeying Around is out of Donnee who is again, pure dressage, by Donnerhall out of a Weltmeyer mare. Christopher Burton has already shown you can star across country and win a medal at an Olympic Games riding a horse by Sandro Hit, Santano – now can Izzy go 4-Star on her dressage horse?

Izzy Taylor and Monkeying Around on the way to a win for Great Britain

Astier Nicolas, individual Silver Medal winner and Gold Medal Team member from Rio win the Seven-Year-Old class. Pic Solene Bailly

The Seven-Year-Old class was won by Astier Nicolas, riding a horse that was really bred to event. Alertamalib’Or is by the great Yarlands Summersong, the Trakehner who was an eventing (and grand prix showjumping star) with Marie Christine Duroy. Summer Song was also really bred to event being by the eventing Trakehner stallion, Fleetwater Opposition, out of a mare from Sam Barr’s highly successful Welton eventing breeding program – by Welton Gameful xx. Alertamalib’Or is by the French Anglo-Arab, Prince Ig’Or – and Alertamalib’Or was bred by Renaud and Marie Christine de Lauriere (who was Marie Christine Duroy!)

