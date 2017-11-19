A photographic tribute to Gillian Rolton

Gill started out with ponies like most Australian riders, but moved to the Hacking scene as she got older, here she is winning Champion Lady Rider at Adelaide Royal Show. Adelaide was Gill’s hometown.

Gill with the first of her Gold Medals, at Barcelona

Gill and Freddie at a selection event at Avenel

Part of the Australian Team again in The Hague

And a second Gold at Atlanta

One of Gill’s areas of input to the sport of eventing was teaching, many young and older riders benefited from her experience and knowledge…

When Gill became interested in judging the sport she loved, she travelled overseas to further her knowledge, we met up with her in Europe when she was visiting leading dressage trainer, Jan Bemelmans who was training the Spanish team at the time…

Gill was part of many Ground Juries overseas, here at the World Eventing Championships in Malmo

Adelaide 4* remains the only event of that level in the Souther Hemisphere, and Gill was proud of the event in her home town that she was part of. Appropriately, Gill and Greg Rolton presented a trophy in memory of Peppermint Grove each year. Gill will be missed, but remembered for what she achieved…