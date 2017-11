Congratulations to Alan Davies, groom for the Hester Team.

Alan Davies (GBR), recognised for his tireless effort behind the scenes for Dressage stars Charlotte Dujardin and Carl Hester, was presented with the FEI Best Groom Award. Praising the unsung heroes of the sport, Alan (48) was visibly moved by the public support for his dedication, commitment and hard work, saying “words can’t describe how I feel, it’s just amazing!”