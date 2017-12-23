Between tradition and adaption – Goosebump moments in Verden

The Niedersachsenhalle is a place where some 1,000 horses are annually sold at the different kinds of Verden auctions. But it is even more than just selling and purchasing horses. Friends for a lifetime meet in the Verden Niedersachsenhalle, stars of tomorrow are discovered and histories are made that create goosebump moments and that all those involved will remember for a long time. There have been many such moments last year: Nobody will certainly forget the presentation of tenor Matteo Barca from Italy who made the audience get off the seats when honouring his newly purchased mare with Puccini’s “Nessun Dorma”. Neither the standing ovations in summer to honour the highest-priced foal Be my beauty Queen. This is how memories and Verden auction histories are made that nobody could ever dreamed possible. It will be the same in 2018 when many horses will change owner at one of the Verden auctions after exciting bidding duels, creating their own, unforgotten histories.

The Verden Auction Year 2018

In 2018, the eight sales events in the Niedersachsenhalle will again provide the stage for riding horses, foals and young stallions. The auctioneer’s desk will shine in the usual yellow light where the well-known auctioneers Bernd Hickert and Frederik de Backer swing their gavel. There is excitement in the air shortly before the bids are accepted and before the auctioneers announce: “First, second, third!” Cries and tears of joy regularly follow after the bid was won. The Hannoveraner Verband already provides the first opportunity to experience such moments of joy at the beginning of the year: The first Verden auction in 2018 will be held on January 20. 105 carefully selected, rideability-tested and vet-checked riding horses as well as a collection of 10 high-quality young stallions, presented in-hand, will be put up for sale. The collection features top futurity prospects for advanced level dressage, show jumping and eventing sport just as reliable partners for relaxed rides in the forest.

Approx. two months later, on March 25, the riding horses will again share the stage with the youngest Hanoverian representatives: the first foals, born in 2018, will then be put up for auction with the riding horses. The same applies for the Verden auctions on May 5 and July 14 before the foals will be the main actors at the Foal and Broodmare Auction on August 4 and 5. The August-collection will be peppered with a small selection of exquisite broodmares. The sales event will be held on the occasion of the international tournament “Verden International – Equestrian sport with atmosphere” that regularly attracts a wide audience to visit the Niedersachsenhalle on Friday and Saturday. It will become elitist on October 13 when the best young Hanoverian and Rhenish riding horses will show up for the 135th Verden Elite Auction. This auction is also complemented by an exquisite selection of foals and two-and-a-half-year old stallions. The last weekend in October will be reserved for the young stallions that compete at the main Stallion Licensing event and that are sold at the succeeding Stallion Sales. It is a tradition that the Verden auction year closes with the riding horse auction in November. “Following a successful auction year 2017, we now hope to continue this successful path next year, and we are looking forward to the auction year 2018,” says Auction Manager Jörg-Wilhelm Wegener.

It will certainly be an interesting and enthusing auction year 2018. Excitement increases and the next Verden auctions are eagerly awaited. They all radiate their own charm and promise extraordinary, amazing highlights.

Background of the Verden Auctions

There are riding horses for all demands at the regularly held Verden auctions Whether dressage, show jumping or eventing, whether professional or ambitious amateur or pleasure rider: Customers from all over the world find their perfect match in Verden. Hans Joachim Köhler introduced the system of the Verden auctions more than 60 years ago with the goal to support breeders selling their horses. The Verden auctions have always kept up with times and have coped with various challenges and changes, but they have always kept the main goal in mind.

Verden Auction on January, 20th – Sport Horses and young sport stallions

You are planning to purchase a horse? The collection of the Verden Auction on January, 20th, 2018, features 55 dressage- and 49 show jumping horses. It is our pleasure to present the carefully chosen, test ridden and vet checked horses– for you! Take your seat in the Niedersachsenhalle, attend the auction training from January 8-19 and arrange a test riding date with our customer advisors.

For the second time the collection of the Verdener Auction will include young sport stallions which will be put up for the auction in hand. The ten selected stallions will be presented daily starting on Wednesday, January 17, and will be put up for auction between the sport horses. Please find here further information about our auction horses.

