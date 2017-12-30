Vale Miguel Tavora: 1943 – 2017

Posted on by

Major D. Miguel de Lancastre e Tavora (Abrantes) was born in Portugal, son of the ninth Marquis and Marchioness of Abrantes. He started riding with Nuno Oliveira at eight years of age. He rode with Nuno until he was 18 at which time he attended the Military Academy. In his military career he completed the Course of Instructors and later the Course of Masters as the Portuguese Military  and Civilian Riding Academy of Mafra (CMEFED) and competed in Eventing, Show Jumping and Dressage. He was later appointed as the Chief Instructor and the Director of the Equestrian Division of the Mafra School.

On retiring from the army, Nuno Oliveira arranged for Miguel to migrate to Australia where with his wife Dianne they established their own Equestrian Centre. During his lifetime he trained many riders, in Australia, in the United States, in Portugal. He will be sorely missed by his pupils and friends all over the world. Recently his book has been published in Portugal, with an English language edition shortly to be published in the United States by Xenophon Press.

Miguel was also a regular contributor to THM – here is the archive of his articles, the Master has gone, his wisdom lives on…

Miguel Tavora – Horseman, Thinker, Teacher…

The Integration of the Baucher system in the classical school of de la Guérinière by Miguel Tavora

Going into Collection, laterally with Miguel Tavora

Miguel Tavora – Going into collection laterally… Part 2

Going into Collection Laterally with Miguel Tavora: Part 3

Grace and Miguel: Equitation Ballet

Learning with Miguel Tavora and Grace Kay

Lightness with Miguel Tavora

Lorraine Davey Takes A Lesson with… MIGUEL TAVORA

Miguel Tavora – Thinking Horseman – Part 1 – The Young Horse

Miguel Tavora – Thinking Horseman – Part 2 – The Iberian Horse

Miguel Tavora – Thinking Horseman – The Young Rider

Miguel Tavora – Thinking Horseman – Part 5 – Teaching Teachers

 

Miguel Tavora – The Thinking Horseman – Starting FEI

Priorities in Training…

Robbie Soster Takes A Lesson With Miguel Tavora

Starting Out, Starting Right – Watching Miguel Tavora teach…

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *