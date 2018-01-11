German Breeding Values 2018

The annual top of the pops competition for German Breeding Stallions is in full swing, enlivened this year, as it was last year, by the division of the FN breeding values into two sections – one for the sires of young horse stars, and one for the sires of competitors in open competition, and as we will see once again, it makes for four almost entirely unrelated leader boards.

The Dressage Sires

Back in 2006, the Dutch beat the Germans to recognizing two distinct breeding streams – dressage and jumping – within the KWPN book, it would now seem that the Germans have leap frogged their neighbours, and are now recognizing two streams within their dressage population, and why not? The young horse market is a lucrative one and is easier to breed for than trying to breed Grand Prix horses for the ‘big sport’. There will always be a market for pretty horses to be ridden walk/trot/canter by pretty girls, and they are up and running as three and four-year-olds, without all those years of training it takes to go Grand Prix.

Across the border, the Dutch seem to still trying to combine the two goals – Young Horse success with Grand Prix potential. At the 2017 World Championships at Ermelo, I talked with Arie Hamoen, who was chair of the KWPN stallion committee from 2003 to 2012, and I put the question to him:

Do you think that it is almost as if we are breeding two streams of horses, you breed to a Grand Prix stallion like De Niro or Gribaldi, and you get a good chance of a Grand Prix horse, or you breed to a horse that has never done anything but young horse classes and you get a young horse class result…

“The judges have to realise that they should ask themselves – is this a potential Grand Prix horse? I hope in the future that the young horse judges give a little more attention to the breeding goal, which is to breed a Grand Prix horse. It is hard to look at a five or six-year-old horse and say how it will go in top sport, but in my opinion there should be more attention to the power behind. And the activity and clarity in the walk, not just the over-step – over-step is one point, but the other point is activity and clearness.”

One of the problems of the old all-in-one rankings was the shooting star effect – a young stallion on the basis of his own competition results with no progeny to speak of, could rocket to the top of the rankings, only – in most cases – to disappear just as rapidly. As a long term guide to breeding it had little value, the saving grace was that most mare owners ignore ‘the numbers’.

The rankings for the Sires of Dressage Young Horses will always have its shooting stars, maybe even more under the new structure than in the past. One early candidate for the shooting star of the year title is the equal top ranked stallion for 2017, Follow Me (Fürstenball / Donnerschwee) with a breeding value of 169 (admittedly this is qualified by the stallion’s low predictability percentage – 75%).

Follow Me, equal first on the Young Horse Sires rankings…

There is no denying that Follow Me has a snappy pedigree, there’s three crosses of Donnerhall, and three of Furioso II, plus, thanks to Marella, Fürstenball’s grand-mother, a dollop of straight Thoroughbred, and some jump from the great Cor de la Bryère. The seven-year-old stallion was the champion Four Year Old Dressage Stallion at the 2014 Bundeschampionate, and since then?

Follow Me stands at Lodbergen, a stallion station set up by a circle of friends of the breeder, Harli Seifert, to keep her breeding operation going. On their website they record that he is has ‘proved to be extremely rideable in his first tests under saddle’, but like most of the successful sires of young horse stars, he does not go on to serious competition. Nor does he have competition progeny to boast. At least the new two part system quarantines this kind of foolishness in the young horse sire rankings when once it dominated the entire rankings and lead to some truly bizarre, number one German dressage stallions.

Escolar shines in the Burg-Pokal

Equal first on 169 is a stallion who has certainly on his way to proving himself – Escolar (Estobar / Fürst Piccolo). He too was a Bundeschampion (twice!) but since then has gone on to place second at the 2017 Nürnberger Burg-Pokal, although in the opinion of pretty well everyone who saw the class (including the rider of the winning horse, Isabel Werth) Escolar should have won! Escolar is already the sire of Bundeschampionate winners, so there is no doubt he can sire young horse winners (if you make sure the mare has a pretty head) but will he progress to the rankings for sires of open competition progeny? I guess in the best of all possible worlds, you would like to see more Grand Prix on his pedigree. His sire, Estoban retired after peaking at Intermediate although Estoban’s full-sister, Eichendorf was quite a Grand Prix star with Victoria Max-Theurer.

I interviewed Escolar’s rider, Hubertus Schmidt at Frankfurt where he was second in the Berg-Pokal, and he feels the bay will go Grand Prix and stresses that while Escolar has huge movement, he can also collect:

“When he was three and four and winning at the Bundeschampionate, he got like a ten for his canter but everybody said, this horse will not be able to really collect, he is so huge in the canter that you never will collect him. But even when I first got him as a four-year-old, you could immediately feel that it was easy for him, and now you can see it in his pirouettes. He is really close to Grand Prix, so he is doing super nice small pirouettes and zig zag. Yesterday he got only one ten – for extended canter – and for me that can’t be better. The important thing is that he can do both – huge, big but he can also do really nice pirouette, really sitting, taking weight and still getting really up in front, so you can hear it, I am really enthusiastic. It’s a fantastic and wonderful horse.”

Vivaldi – essence of Dutch…

There are two tied on 168, the KWPN stallion, Vivaldi (essence of Dutch breeding: Krack C / Jazz / Ulft) with a reliability of 90%, and the late Don Juan de Hus – Dutch again, but this time: Jazz / Krack C / Damiro – although the KWPN has steadfastly refused to admit him into their approved stallion ranks. He has a reliability of 91%.

Vivaldi stands at Paul Schockemöhle’s PSI. He’s another whose career seems to have peaked as a youngster, first in the 5-year-old Parvo Cup in 2007, so it is perhaps not surprising that he’s been a good sire of young horse class competitors. His son, Eye Catcher was 3rd in the 6-year-olds at the 2014 World Champs, while in 2016, Vivaldi had the treble, first, second and third in the 6-year-olds at the Parvo Cup. He has, however a decent Grand Prix competitor in the shape of Madeleine Witte-Vrees’ Cennin (Donnerhall) although I am not sure if this is a plus or a minus on these young dressage horse rankings.

Don Juan de Hus – young horse sire

Don Juan de Hus died in August of 2017, not long after his son, Don Martillo (Benetton Dream) took out the 5-year-old World Young horse title in Ermelo. He was himself a successful young horse competitor, winning the French title as a 4-year-old with Jessica Michel-Botton, before the pair went on to place 6th at the 2013 World Championships.

Fürstenball – young horse star, young horse sire…

Next, with a breeding value of 164 (98%!!) comes Fürstenball (Fürst Heinrich / Donnerhall). Once again he was a young horse star, a winner in the 5-year-old class at the 2011 Bundeschampionate, and while he competed at the World Championships, he was not so successful as his sire, Fürst Heinrich who was champion of the 5-year-olds in 2003. Fürstenball was 13th in the 5-year-old championship, and 11th in the 6-year-olds. Still he has produced very expensive foals and young horses. Out of his first crop came Follow Me, champion stallion and top price at €400,000 at the 2012 Oldenburg Stallion Days. He has 43 licensed sons and produced numerous champion mares, foals, and young horse competitors. It is intriguing to speculate how he finishes 5th on the values, while his son, Follow Me, who has produced nothing of note, is in 1st place. Curious.

Benico – star at the Bundeschampionate

Also on 164 we have Benicio (Belissimo / Velten Third) who was a sensation at the 2011 Bundeschampionate, where he won with a whopping score of 9.4. In a good sign for his worth as a young horse sire, that was really it. He came out with Jessica Andersson in 2015 to win the Inter 1, and place second in the St Georges at Hagen and shoot his competition earnings up to €520, but he appears a classic young horse sire. He is a successful sire of stallions, his son Ben Benicio (Hochadel) topped the 14 day test at Adelheidsdorf in 2016, while Bonds (Sir Donnerhall) had the high score at the Stallion Sport Test in Münster in February 2017.

Damon Hill – young horse sire? Or a sire for the big sport?

Damon Hill (Donnerhall / Rubinstein) is the odd man out in this lineup in that he not only competed Grand Prix but was a genuine international Grand Prix star, but he does seem to fit, in that he hasn’t produced any horses for the big sport and has had his success with nice looking youngsters that quietly fade away after their early fame. The publicity blurb for the stallion points to Uta Graf’s Damon Jerome (Guy Laroche) who won a silver medal at the 2011 World Young Dressage horse champs. The next year the pair won a Nürnberger Burg-Pokal qualifier at Mannheim, and seemingly, that’s it. Current lifetime earnings = €400. Damon Hill’s breeding value is 163 (95%) as is the value for the immensely popular Foundation (Fidertanz 2 / De Vito), reliability 94%.

Foundation – the mare owners love him…

Foundation finished 2017 with a sixth in the Burg-Pokal, still he looked every inch a stallion and probably didn’t lose any pals in the mare owning population. Will he be a proper Young Horse sire, or will he break the mould and produce Grand Prix horses? Seems he has the right pedigree for the young horse scene. His sire, Fidertanz 2’s best Grand Prix score was a 64.706 to finish 10th in the GP Special at Roosendaal in 2015 with Antonio do Vale – although his sire, Fidermark was shaping as a goodish Grand Prix horse before his early death. Still Fidertanz’s record is better than that of the dam sire, Ravallo (Raphael / Frühlingstraum II) who seemingly has no international results at all. Interestingly the canny breeder who ‘made’ Breitling, Wolfram Wittig, is using Foundation in his breeding program, over his Breitling mares.

I guess the embarrassment occasioned by the announcement in 2015 that Lissaro (Lissabon / Matcho aa) was Germany’s number one dressage stallion was partly responsible for the new duo of breeding values. Lissaro was the classic young horse star, three wins at the Bundeschampionate, silver at the 2010 World Champs but despite the best efforts of Edward Gal and Celle rider, Wolfhard Witte, the stallion never made it in open competition and has now disappeared into junior rider ranks. You might think Lissaro a perfect sire for this young horse division, but the ones I saw were a bit plain and lacked young horse sparkle. I always thought that concentrating on him as a dressage stallion obscured what might have been a more successful path – eventing sire. Lissaro was bred to jump, and indeed jumped quite well as a young horse. I suggest eventers hang around the young dressage horse rings and wait till the Lissaros finish down the line and then make an offer… Breeding value 160 (94%).

Rounding out my top ten (eleven actually) there are two more tied on 160: Don Darius (Don Frederico / Markus Deak xx, 87%), looks promising as a young horse sire: three times qualified for the Bundeschampionate, and one performer that I can find, Darius (Boss) with placings in young horse classes in the USA.

Quontenkönig, classic young horse star

Quontenkönig (79%) rounds the list out. He is by a classic young horse star, Quaterback (Quaterman / Brandenburger) out of Fleet Street (Fürst Piccolo / Sandro Hit, two young horse stars, indeed Sandro Hit was THE original young horse star). Quontenkönig had placings at the 2015 World Champs at Verden, and the 2016 Champs at Ermelo.

So there you are, if you want to breed horses for young horse classes, take your pick…

Name Vater Dressur ZW Sicherheit (%) All Inclusive Gribaldi 147 92 Bailamos Biolley Sir Donnerhall I 150 79 Basic Belissimo M 148 89 Belantis Benetton Dream 152 82 Beltoni Belissimo M 146 89 Benicio Belissimo M 164 88 Bon Bravour Painted Black 146 84 Bordeaux (NLD) United 152 93 Burlington Breitling W 146 85 Daley Thompson Damon Hill 156 76 Damon Hill Donnerhall 163 95 Danciano Dancier 151 77 Dancing Dynamite Don Bedo I 148 93 Decurio Desperados 150 88 Don Darius Don Frederico 160 87 Don Frederic Don Frederico 158 87 Don Juan de Hus Jazz 168 91 Don Schufro Donnerhall 154 97 Escolar Estobar NRW 169 82 Follow Me Fürstenball 169 75 For Romadour Fürst Heinrich 148 77 For Romance I Fürst Romancier 154 89 Foundation Fidertanz 163 94 Friedensritter Fürst Piccolo 146 89 Fürst Fugger Fürst Heinrich 147 88 Fürst Romancier Fürst Heinrich 147 98 Fürstenball Fürst Heinrich 164 98 Krack C Flemmingh 151 89 Lemony’s Nicket Londonderry 147 82 L’Espoir Lord Loxley I 152 88 Lissaro Lissabon 160 94 Livaldon Vivaldi 152 83 Londontime Londonderry 153 97 Lord Carnaby Lord Loxley I 152 81 Lord Loxley I Lord Sinclair I 150 97 Quantensprung Quando-Quando 154 76 Quasar de Charry Quaterback 155 91 Quotenkönig Quaterback 160 79 Real Diamond Rohdiamant 157 91 Rock Forever I Rockwell 154 96 Rosandro Rosario 150 82 Royal Classic Royal Highness 146 94 San Francisco Sandro Hit 152 75 Schumacher Stedinger 149 87 Scuderia Sir Donnerhall I 152 77 Sezuan Zack 155 77 Sir Donnerhall I Sandro Hit 149 99 Sir Heinrich Sir Donnerhall I 154 90 Spörcken Sir Donnerhall I 146 94 Vitalis Vivaldi 149 96 Vivaldi Krack C 168 90 Welt Hit VI Weltmeyer 151 76

If however you want to breed something that will take you to the Olympic Games, then this next list is for you…

The big kids – sires of open dressage competition competitors…

Number one on this list is a triumph for horsemanship over fashion, for integrity over pandering to the market, for a breeder who is also a rider: Wolfram Wittig and his stallion, Breitling W (Bismark / Maat I) on a breeding value of 169 (85%).

The Team – Breitling and Wolfram…

“I started because I had always been interested in young horses, and especially the gaits and the movement. Then everyone was saying to me, if you try to breed, you will not have success, because it is not possible to breed your own sporthorses. And I asked myself, why not? Why shouldn’t it be possible – and now we are doing it.”

“What was very important to me was Bismark. Bismark was Bolero / Duellant, and the most important bloodline for me in dressage was Duellant. But it is very difficult to find stallions with Duellant. Bismark was a very old fashioned stallion, but the movement was unbelievable and he was totally balanced in all three gaits, so I used him for my breeding program.”

Blind Date – yet another Grand Prix competitor by Breitling

Breitling was a moderately successful Grand Prix horse with Wolfram, retiring early because he had a tendency to colic at competitions, but as a sire, he has been a sensation – even though he was a far from fashionable type, and largely covered just Wolfram’s mares. When he was named Hanoverian Stallion of the Year in 2014, he had 79 registered progeny with 28 successful at S level or higher. According to the 2017 Hanoverian Stallion book, he sired ten dressage horses with winnings of over €10,000. Victoria Max-Theurer’s mare, Blind Date (Donnerhall) was the most successful with €81,228 followed by the stallion, Burlington FRH (Rohdiamant) with €68,719. Breitling did produce numerous Bundeschampionate finalists, but they always looked like the best was yet to come, and it did.

Don Schufro – still producing stars…

Two horses are tied on 164 – Don Schufro (Donnerhall / Pik Bube I, 93%) and Jazz (Cocktail / Ulster, 87%). Isn’t it nice to be dealing with real horses rather than hype and hyperbole? Both these stallions competed internationally with distinction, and even in the twilight of their careers can still set the dressage world alight. In Don Schufro’s case, it is his daughter, the Number 1 dressage horse in the world, Weihegold (Sandro Hit), while Jazz is richly represented by the gelding, Vancouver K (Ferro) and Ireland’s Judy Reynolds.

Yet another Jazz – Vancouver

Damon Hill comes in 4th on 160 (88%), although as I noted in the discussion of the Young Horse sires, that I’m not sure he doesn’t fit more comfortably there. Actually it’s a puzzle how he makes it into these rankings since looking at the WBFSH dressage rankings for the past twelve months, the highest placed Damon Hill I can find is Djamba Djokiba (Wessex) ranked number 421 in the world…

I do suspect that we are now discovering just how flimsy dressage sires rankings really are. While to make the top ten on the Jumping Sires (the real jumping sires, not the sires of young horse stars) requires many progeny in the sport, one or two moderate performers can get a ranking for a dressage stallion.

Lissaro is 5th (159 – 82%) and yet I cannot find ONE horse by him on last year’s WBFSH dressage standings, not one out of 713. Enough said.

Florencio, still up there

Then comes four on 149: Donnerhall (Donnerwetter / Markus, 99%), Florencio (Florestan / Weltmeyer, 96%), Lord Loxley I (Lord Sinclair / Weltmeyer, 94%) and Welt Hit II (Weltmeyer / Hill Hawk xx, 92%) with his full-brother, Welt Hit 1O on 148 (79%) – these two are the last remnants of the once mighty Weltmeyer machine…

full list follows

Fürstenball, producing winners in young horse classes and top sport.

Name Vater Dressur ZW Sicherheit (%) Basic Belissimo M 147 74 Belissimo M Beltain 139 97 Bordeaux (NLD) United 141 72 Breitling W Bismarck 169 85 Damon Hill Donnerhall 160 88 Damsey Dressage Royal 140 78 Dancing Dynamite Don Bedo I 148 86 Danone I De Niro 140 90 Dark Fire Donnerhall 144 77 Diamond Hit Don Schufro 141 97 Dimaggio Don Primero 144 92 Disco-Tänzer Disco-Star 139 87 Don Bedo I Donnerhall 138 91 Don Primero Donnerhall 142 97 Don Schufro Donnerhall 164 93 Donnerbube I Donnerhall 145 74 Donnerhall Donnerwetter 149 99 Dr.Jackson D Dream of Glory 142 86 Dream of Glory Donnerhall 139 96 Dressage Royal Donnerhall 151 86 Estobar NRW Ehrentusch 145 82 Fidermark Florestan I 142 97 Fidertanz Fidermark 138 97 Flanagan Fidertanz 148 80 Florencio I Florestan I 149 96 Florestan I Fidelio 143 99 Freudenprinz Florestan I 146 81 Fürstenball Fürst Heinrich 158 87 Gribaldi Kostolany 143 92 Hofrat Gribaldi 146 91 Insterburg Hohenstein 140 85 Jazz Cocktail 164 87 Johnson Jazz 139 82 Krack C Flemmingh 140 80 Lissaro Lissabon 159 82 Lord Loxley I Lord Sinclair I 149 94 Münchhausen Hohenstein 142 91 Partout Arogno 138 79 Real Diamond Rohdiamant 145 75 Rivero II Rautenstein 138 93 Rock Forever I Rockwell 152 92 Rohdiamant Rubinstein I 139 98 Romanov Blue Hors Rohdiamant 141 83 Royal Classic Royal Highness 138 76 Schwadroneur Arogno 142 74 Sunday Sandro Hit 140 71 Vitalis Vivaldi 151 75 Welt Hit I O Weltmeyer 148 79 Welt Hit II Weltmeyer 149 92 Zack Rousseau 138 75

The Jumping Sires

Let’s quickly get the sires of Young Jumping Horses out of the way. As I see it, jumping breeders are not breeding for a young horse market, and indeed there are not the differences in what is being asked that we see in dressage, young jumping horse classes are just like open classes, with the difficulty increased rather than asking for a different set of skills.

Stakkato Gold – No 1 for young horse jumpers

It’s appropriate that the leader of this group is Stakatto Gold (Stakkato / Werther) whose career was finished – by injury – when he was nine years old. He is on a breeding value of 163 (91%).

Diacontinus – shooting star?

In second place we have a real shooting star, Diacontinus (Diarado / Contender / Argentinus). His most recent placing was 28th in a 1.40m Seven Year old class at Verden in August 2017. His sire, Diarado was massively hyped but the actual performance fell way short of the propaganda. Diarado is 13 years old now, with lifetime earnings of €7,175, his most recent performance 49th in a 1.50 at Paderborn in September 2016.

Stakkato (Spartan / Pygmalion) is in equal third on 158 with a 98% reliability. For many years the bay stallion headed the German Jumping Values, but perhaps his niche is really in the young horse sire ranks, since he has produced more nice middle level jumpers than superstars and yes, I know about Souvenir and Satisfaction who have earnings of €412,716 and €268,008 respectively but dear me, he did cover a lot of mares, and of the 22 horses with earnings over €15,000 in the 2017 Hanoverian Stallion book, none of the others look like stars, with the next top total €70,976 for Spartacus TN.

Stakkato’s son, Stanley (Loredo / Graphit) is also on 158 (85%). The chestnut stallion is 12 years old but still hasn’t an international placing.

Rounding out the third ranked stallions is Grey Top (by the Grannus great grandson, Graf Top out of a Singular / Calypso II mare). Born in 2007, he follows in the footsteps of his sire, no international results. In the 2017 Hanoverian book, he is listed with 46 progeny competing, for €3,703 between them, none of whom have made it to Advanced (S) level.

Here is the full list for what it is worth…

Name Vater Springen ZW Sicherheit (%) Balous Bellini Balou du Rouet 151 85 Cachas Caretino 144 92 Cachassini Cachas 157 73 Canstakko Canturo 148 92 Canturat Canturo 150 74 Capistrano Cornet Obolensky 144 83 Captain Fire Contendro I 144 93 Cartano Carthago 147 75 Carthago Capitol I 145 98 Cascadello I Casall 148 85 Cassus Cassini I 144 92 Catoki Cambridge 152 96 Cellestial Cantus 149 95 Cero I Calido I 146 90 Chacco Chacco Chacco-Blue 155 79 Chacco-Blue Chambertin 150 97 Chalan Chambertin 146 87 Cloney Contender 152 84 Colestus Cornet Obolensky 144 91 Comme il faut Cornet Obolensky 148 91 Comte Contendro I 151 90 Contendro I Contender 147 99 Cornado I Cornet Obolensky 146 90 Cornado II Cornet Obolensky 146 77 Cornet Obolensky Clinton 155 97 Cornet’s Balou Cornet Obolensky 151 77 Darco Lugano van la Roche 144 92 Diacontinus Diarado 162 72 Diamant de Semilly Le Tot de Semilly 146 91 Diarado Diamant de Semilly 146 97 Douglas (Rousseau) Darco 149 82 For Fashion (Anklahoma VD For Pleasure 144 84 Granturo Graf Top 147 73 Grey Top Graf Top 158 92 Heartbreaker Nimmerdor 149 85 Levisto Leandro 146 96 Messenger Montender 156 70 Montender Contender 148 85 Now Or Never M Voltaire 147 92 Numero Uno Achill-Libero H 145 93 Orlando Heartbreaker 146 71 Perigueux Perpignon 157 94 Quadam Quite Easy I 151 74 Quiwi Dream Quidam de Revel 147 79 Salito Stakkato 149 90 Samorano Stakkato 144 77 Sampres Stakkato 155 70 Spartacus Stakkato 146 82 Stakkato Spartan 158 98 Stakkato Gold Stakkato 163 91 Stakko Stakkato 144 73 Stalypso Stakkato 144 95 Stanley Stakkato 158 85 Stolzenberg Stakkato 148 96 Uriko (Clooney NLD) Untouchable 152 79 Valentino Now Or Never M 151 95

Jumping Sires – the real thing

Cleaning out the young horse sires to their own list and brought renewed sanity to the list of Sires of horses in open competition, some of the great old stallions that previously languished below jumped up pretenders, are now rehabilitated and accorded the respect they are due.

Heartbreaker – a real sire

There can be no arguing that this year’s number one, Heartbreaker (Nimmerdor / Bacarole) has been a great sire. He was a fine Grand Prix competitor himself and according to the hippomundo data-base, the sire of an astonishing 78 horses that competed 1.60m! Including, of course, the World Number 1 for 2017, Halifax van der Kluizebos (Fetiche du Pas). Breeding value: 180 with a reliability of 92%.

Diamant de Sémilly – what a stallion!

Equal second to another supersire, Diamant de Sémilly (Le Tot de Sémilly / Elf III). Breeding value – 171 (90%). Again a fine international competitor with Eric Levallois, he is credited by hippomundo with 77 metre sixty jumpers. His current flag bearer is the 2017 world number three, Don VHP Z (Voltaire).

Kannan bred more than anyone else…

Also in second spot with a breeding value of 171 (89%) is Kannan (Voltaire / Nimmerdor) who again proves that the top sires have almost entirely come from the ranks of top competitors. The stallion is slightly controversial because a huge world wide marketing campaign has meant that he has far more progeny than any other current sire, and there is a suggestion that his get are solid rideable performers rather than super stars.

Molly Malone and Bertram Allen for Ireland

His best competitor on the 2017 standings was Molly Malone (Cavalier) in 27th place. Once again he produces lots at the top level: 87 metre sixty horses according to hippomundo.

Taloubet leader for Galoubet

Fourth with 169 (81%) to the great French sire, Galoubet A (by Almé out of a Trotter mare by Nystag). He died in 2005 but continues to influence international competition even though his top competitor on the WBFSH 2017 list is Taloubet Z (Polydor) in 257th place… I puzzled over this but my friend, Ludwig Christmann of the Hanoverian Verband, was once again on hand to enlighten me.

“In the case of Galoubet, the data base for the FN BVs is a totally different one than the WBFSH ranking list. The FN system cumulates all horses, which ever competed in Germany or under a German rider abroad. The WBFSH rankings only look at the offspring of a stallion competing in one year in FEI competitions around the world. There is a very strong pre-selection for stallions like Galoubet. He stood in France, where he produced most of his offspring. Most of his horses in the FN data base were imported as older horses into Germany and probably the better ones got imported.”

Quatrin de la Roque, another top jumper by Quick Star

Fifth (162, 95%) to his son, Quick Star (Nithard) – another jumping machine and the sire of stars like Big Star, but still how does he rate a breeding value of 162 (95%) when his best competitor on the 2017 rankings is Quatrin de la Roque LM (Kannan) in 128th place? To get there, I had to go past these jumpers by For Pleasure: Hello Forever (Nimmerdor) 27th, Ornellaia (Calato) 85th, Fit for Fun (Fabriano) 89th, Funky Fred (Pilot) 104th, VDL Groep Beauty (Contender) 110th and For Felicia (Espri) in 116th. Odd, although once again Ludwig was there to enlighten me:

“The press release of the FN lists the TOP one percent stallions. In the case of jumping stallions these are stallions with a BV of 146 and better. For Pleasure has a breeding value of 140 for open competitions.”

Still there is a nagging question, is the WBFSH system of points being awarded on the basis of the progeny’s performance in the year a system that produces a more accurate picture of which stallions are coming up with the goods than the complex statistical gymnastics that the FN uses?

Cardento (Capitol I / Lord/ Sacramento Song xx) in 6th with a breeding value of 158 (87%) is another proven competitor and jumper sire, credited with 52 competitors that have jumped 1.60. He is equal with Stakkato Gold who we discussed earlier, reliability 88%.

Three are tied in 8th on a value of 157. The Swiss bred Holsteiner, Carvallo BB (Carthago / Lavall II / Caletto II) with a reliability of 85%. No star in the ring, hippomundo credits him with a 26th in a 1.45 and 70th in a 1.50. Still he has produced five jumpers that have gone 1.60.

Then Lupicor (Lux Z out of a mare by the Westfalien mare maker, Pilot, reliability 91%), another who did not make it out of 1.45 ranks. Still he bred better than he jumped and sired 25 horses that jumped 1.60, none of them stars.

Rounding out our top ten we are back where we started with a son of Heartbreaker, Toulon (out of a mare by the Almé son, Jokinal de Bornival). The stallion was a solid international performer with Hubert Bourdy and Jonella Ligresti Bonomelli, his best win in the five star GP of Säo Paulo in 2007, although he was second in the GP at Spruce Meadows that same year. Toulon is the sire of 40 horses that jumped at 1.60, the most successful being Toulago (Carthago) who won the Zurich GP with Pius Schwizer, second in Madrid with Daniel Deusser before being exported to the USA where he was competed by Adrienne Sternlicht.

Perigueux – the new star sire?

The sires of open competition horses list is perhaps not the best place to go looking for the stallion star of tomorrow, the youngest stallion I can see is the handsome, Perigueux (by the Pilot son, Perpignon) who is out of a mare by Stakkato, and who has been partnered throughout his career by Eva Bitter, Stakkato’s competition partner.

I asked Eva, what are the qualities Perigueux is giving to his progeny?

“They are so careful, they are so quick. Also they want to do good, they always want to work with you. They are interested not phlegmatic.”

How did you get Perigueux?

“I got him from the Hanoverian Stud, and I think it was a little that the rider before me didn’t believe in his scope. It was the end of the Young Horse classes for him, where they are just about style, and he had to go in the normal classes, like 1.30m and maybe they didn’t believe he had enough scope. It was difficult in the beginning because he was so hectic and then his stride got smaller and smaller. But even then the horse wanted to do the best he could at a show and that made it easier to get him right.”

Even though he jumped well enough at 1.60m, Eva says that is not really his class:

“I won a few Grand Prix. His level is up to 1.50m but there he does a perfect job. He is special, he always wants to give his best.”

Here is the list:

Name Vater Springen ZW Sicherheit (%) Animo Alme 148 86 Baldini I Bachus 143 86 Baloubet du Rouet Galoubet A 152 95 Calvaro Z Caletto I 142 90 Cardento Capitol I 158 87 Caretino Caletto II 142 98 Carthago Capitol I 149 98 Carvallo BB Carthago 157 85 Casco Cascavelle 150 82 Cash Cor de la Bryere 152 86 Catoki Cambridge 141 95 Celentano Celano 142 70 Chalan Chambertin 144 84 Chellano Z Contender 153 85 Chin Chin Constant 145 87 C-Indoctro Capitol I 150 96 Concerto II Contender 146 91 Concorde Voltaire 153 94 Cordobes II Contender 142 82 Corland (DK: Corlando) Cor de la Bryere 150 90 Cornet Obolensky Clinton 145 97 Couleur-Rubin Cordalme Z 144 92 Darco Lugano van la Roche 155 95 Diamant de Semilly Le Tot de Semilly 171 90 Ehrenwort Ehrentusch 141 79 El Bundy I Escudo I 146 94 Equest Carnute Oberon Du Moulin 152 76 Escudo I Espri 149 97 FAN Holland (ex Holland) Concorde 145 88 Flipper D’Elle Double Espoir 150 79 Galoubet A Alme 169 81 Gambrinus Grannus 143 80 Guidam (de Dartay) Quidam de Revel 143 86 Heartbreaker Nimmerdor 180 92 Jalisco B Alme 153 84 Kannan Voltaire 171 89 Larson Lordanos 151 74 Levisto Leandro 146 95 Limbus Landgraf I 141 95 Lupicor Lux 157 91 Lux Lord Calando 145 92 Montendro I Montender 141 78 Mr. Blue Couperus 156 79 Nabab de Reve Quidam de Revel 148 88 Namelus R Concorde 145 75 Orlando Heartbreaker 156 79 Perigueux Perpignon 142 92 Quasimodo Z Quidam de Revel 149 79 Quick Star Galoubet A 162 95 Sable Rose (Calvados) Uriel 145 88 Stakkato Gold Stakkato 158 88 Toulon Heartbreaker 157 83

