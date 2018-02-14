Stretching under saddle for horses – a picture gallery

Lots of discussion about stretching, here’s what came up in the photo file when I typed in stretching – not everything we have on file by any means. But all are examples of riders asking and allowing horses to stretch at the start, during and at the end or the working sessions. Riders are a mixture of top riders and trainers, and people working with trainers featured on our website, and in The Horse Magazine.
