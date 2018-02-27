A Trot Picture Gallery – historic, Grand Prix and young horses. Dr Hilary Clayton tells us this about the trot, passage and piaffe:

“Both trot and passage have an aerial phase, but in piaffe there is no aerial phase. I tend to use the word ‘aerial’ rather than ‘suspension’ because when you say suspension, people think about a leg suspended in the air, not about all four off the ground, which is what I am talking about… in the piaffe it is like the diagonal movement of trot but the movement itself has more like the mechanics of the walk.”

Meet Dr Clayton: http://www.horsemagazine.com/thm/whos-who/clayton-dr-hilary/

Rembrandt and Nicole Uphoff at Stockholm in 1990

Matador and Kyra Kyrklund were also at Stockholm in 1990

Klaus Balkenhol and Goldstern at Aachen in 1991

Ten years later, Anky van Grunsven and Bonfire in Sydney

Isabell Werth and Gigolo in Sydney

Farbenfroh and Nadine Capellmann…

Blue Hors Cavan and Andreas Helgstrand in Las Vegas in 2005

Next Andreas again with Don Schufro, a Donnerhall son, at Aachen in 2004

And Don Schufro’s son, Don Olymbrio at Aachen in 2017

Here’s two trot images and some comments on the trot from Dutch Master trainer, Johan Hamminga – you can see the suspension phase Dr Clayton talks about in this one:

“Hind leg to the front, it is absolutely correct – the horse gives his body to the rider, and the rider sits in such a way that it is comfortable for the horse. Rhythm is the test of tenseness, and you can see that the rhythm is absolutely correct.”

“That’s a nice moment, the horse is good in the tail, relaxed in the top line, soft on both reins, the neck falls down from the wither, the ears are pretty, eyes pretty, mouth is closed – smooth, a real contact on the bit, much foam, chewing… For me, in training, that’s a very good picture, but it’s a little bit too much behind the vertical. Here you see the inside hind leg is stretching very much, and there is an upward tendency in the whole topline, the mare is working in the right way, but the nose should be a little more forward, but she is not pulling, and the mouth is closed, there’s foam, eyes okay, ear is okay, the tail is okay – she comes up in the body. When the horse is forward, when the horse is using the hind leg more under the body and the neck falls down from out of the wither, then it doesn’t matter if the nose is a little behind the vertical if there is no pulling by the rider. Pulling is always a disaster.”

Now no more words, just a collection of trot images to consider

And of course we finish with Isabell Werth, this time with El Santo