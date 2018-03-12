End of an Era – Andrew McLean moving on…

One of the most valued correspondents for The Horse Magazine has always been Andrew McLean. Andrew was a breath of rationality in an equestrian world far too often ruled by superstition and out-right ignorance. In article after article, Andrew explained that to teach a horse anything, you had to understand how learning theory worked, and break it down into a format the horse could grasp. Andrew’s influence grew, not just in Australia but before long he was being invited to lecture all over the world, and as an important sideline, taught Nepalese elephant trainers that you didn’t actually have to bash the animal into submission but there was a rational way of training.

Since 1994 Andew and his wife, Manuela have been based at AEBC in Clonbinane. Here 100’s probably 1000’s of horses were re-trained by Andrew, Manuela and his two sons Warwick and Alistair. Warwick is now running his own very successful training barn in Germany, and until recently, Alistair has been doing the hands on work at the AEBC with Andrew and Manuela moving to Mornington.

I joked to Andrew that he was ‘going fishing’ and he confessed it was something like that – he likes sailing and shares a boat with his brother. That’s when Andrew is in Australia, these days he is spending more time traveling the globe and lecturing than ever…

Four months ago, Alistair and his partner, Rikke had a baby, and the couple have decided that they too want to move to the Peninsula – what’s the point of having grandparents if you can’t use them? – so a unique equestrian centre is on the market.

Here’s some of the sales talk from the real estate people:

Approximately 90 acres, nestled in a picturesque location just 300 metres from the Mt Disappointment State Forest, the beginning of the National Trail that meanders up the Great Dividing Range.

This property has all the essentials and necessities to move in and run a high level equine business from home. The architecturally designed house is beautifully situated on the ornamental lake and offers four bedrooms, four bathrooms and split-level living zones. A tiled undercover terrace softened with wisteria and ornamental vines is perfect for entertaining and is completed by an in-ground swimming pool with glorious views. Amble down from the house to the business side of the property to find the admin facilities, that offer a purpose- built office and lecture room. In the same block are the sleeping quarters for guests and students complete with shower and toilet facilities. Essentials include a feed room, tack room, 6 stables, tie ups and wash bay. This undercover area leads into the indoor arena overlooked by the enclosed club room. The infrastructure on the property is varied and well thought out including the following: -70 x 30 indoor arena -60 x 20 dressage arena -65 x 65 show jumping arena -45 x 35 warm up show jumping arena 30 post and rail paddocks all equipped with shelters and lane ways -Undercover round yard with seating -24 Undercover yards for visiting day horses and room to park the horse truck -Separate cottage with four bedrooms, bathroom and living -Professionally designed and built cross country jumps – 2 hay storage sheds and workshop 2 water storage dams (3 megalitres) This property, filled with potential is ready to take on a new adventure and has the capacity to offer several business pursuits. Located in the most idyllic setting and only an hour from Melbourne, this is one not to be missed.

For once the real estate talk is not wide of the mark…