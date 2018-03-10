Rembrandt and Nicole Uphoff at Stockholm

The first WEG were at Stockholm in 1990 and it was the first time we saw the combination of Nicole Uphoff and Rembrandt. Here’s what we said about the test:

Rembrandt is exquisite, he oozes quality – indeed he looks like a Thoroughbred. Nicole has been working him with Harry Boldt for the last few days, and at each session he has been a hair’s breadth away from blowing up entirely. Can they hold their brilliance through this most demanding of tests? The horse is simply the most beautiful horse ever. His skin glows, rippling in the sun, he takes the breath away, and for all his explosive quality, he comes to a dead halt on the marker, Nicole salutes and is off into a test that sends tingles down the spine. He dances, he floats and all through it, Nicole rides so quietly. At the end of the test, he halts, and leaves the arena on a totally loose rein, looking quizzically at the crowd which has gone wild with delight. We have witnessed the plane where art and athleticism fuse, a oneness of intent and action.

Here’s what Nicole said at the Press Conference after her win in the Special – remember these were pre-Kür days. It was an explosive Conference with head judge, Wolfgang Niggli defending some decisions, and Nicole was asked about her training methods, were they Classical? Surprising since she had been working with Harry Boldt at the event, and previously with Dr Schulten Baumer, but she was unfazed:

“My basic aids are to make my horse loose. If ever you sat on my horse – and you never will – you would find that he is loose in the body, and on the bit. If Remmy does not want to do something, you must find a way around to do it. If he does two big stupid things, then he has to give in. I never know how he will behave at a competition. Today he was so difficult outside that I could barely hold him. Inside all the movements felt so good.”

When he got too tense in this working session, Harry said, ‘Ride him forward.” Nicole replied laughing, ‘Is this forward enough?’

