Great Stallions
Keep an eye out for our latest stallions here…
Abglanz
Abglanz was perhaps the most influential stallion of modern times in the Hanoverian breeding district, and his infusion of Trakehner lightness and ‘blood’ can be clearly seen in today’s modern Hanoverian horse. Continue reading ... more
Absatz
At the end of WWII, a group of Trakehners made their way West and helped 'modernise' the Hanoverian breed, none of which was more influential than Absatz. Continue reading ... more
Acord II
Acord II was an instant success - first in his stallion test, then at the Bundeschampionate - and then as a sire Continue reading ... more
Ahorn
Ahorn has been one of the better sons of Nimmerdor... Continue reading ... more
Ahorn Z
He was the first really important stallion to bring the blood of Almé to Holstein, Ahorn Z Continue reading ... more
Akzent II
Akzent II was one of the influential 'modern' Hanoverian stallions... Continue reading ... more
Alabaster
Alabaster was the pride and joy of master breeder, Werner Schockemöhle Continue reading ... more
Almé
The greatest son of Ibrahim, Almé is one of the four stallions that dominates jumping breeding... Continue reading ... more
Amor
The offspring of Amor had a reputation for being difficult but his influence can still be clearly seen in today’s Dutch performance horses. Continue reading ... more
Ampère
Ampère is perhaps the perfect example of the multi-national reality of today’s breeding world. Continue reading ... more
Andiamo
Andiamo is one of the most popular sires in Holland but it was not easy for him to be accepted... Continue reading ... more
Animo
Animo is one of Holland's most important jumping sires... Continue reading ... more