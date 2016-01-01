Great Stallions

Abglanz

Abglanz was perhaps the most influential stallion of modern times in the Hanoverian breeding district, and his infusion of Trakehner lightness and ‘blood’ can be clearly seen in today’s modern Hanoverian horse. Continue reading ... more

Absatz

At the end of WWII, a group of Trakehners made their way West and helped 'modernise' the Hanoverian breed, none of which was more influential than Absatz. Continue reading ... more

Acord II

Acord II was an instant success - first in his stallion test, then at the Bundeschampionate - and then as a sire Continue reading ... more

Ahorn

Ahorn has been one of the better sons of Nimmerdor... Continue reading ... more

Ahorn Z

He was the first really important stallion to bring the blood of Almé to Holstein, Ahorn Z Continue reading ... more

Akzent II

Akzent II was one of the influential 'modern' Hanoverian stallions... Continue reading ... more

Alabaster

Alabaster was the pride and joy of master breeder, Werner Schockemöhle Continue reading ... more

Almé

The greatest son of Ibrahim, Almé is one of the four stallions that dominates jumping breeding... Continue reading ... more

Amor

The offspring of Amor had a reputation for being difficult but his influence can still be clearly seen in today’s Dutch performance horses. Continue reading ... more

Ampère

Ampère is perhaps the perfect example of the multi-national reality of today’s breeding world. Continue reading ... more

Andiamo

Andiamo is one of the most popular sires in Holland but it was not easy for him to be accepted... Continue reading ... more

Animo

Animo is one of Holland's most important jumping sires... Continue reading ... more

