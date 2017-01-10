January Hanoverian of the Month

Her career has been a logical consequence! State premium candidate Rock’n Rose was born in 2004 and sold at the 120th Elite Auction in April 2009. Today she is the cover hero of the latest auction brochure as a representative of the collection of the 132nd Elite Auction. The mare was bred by Andrea and Heinrich Lahmeyer of Bassum, and at the age of five, she has already placed well in young dressage horse classes.

Horse discoverer, and regular Verden auction customer, Fernand Wetz from Luxembourg, purchased the gorgeous Rubin Royal/Feiner Stern-daughter and took her up to Prix St Georges level. Oliver Lutze started to show her at competitions in 2012 and continued her successful sports career with a number of victories in advanced level dressage tests.

No less than Germany’s top competitor and trainer, Dorothee Schneider, has been riding the 11-year-old mare since 2014. The owner, Gestüt Fohlenhof, is happy about her successful debut at the Grand Prix level. Fohlenhof’s Rock’n Rose is another former Verden auction horse at the top sports level.