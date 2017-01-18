Ride with your mind over obstacles with Mary Wanless

THE POWER OF CONCENTRATION

Sports in which speed and danger are major ingredients present very different challenges from those which require calmness during periods of inactivity (snooker and golf, for instance), or within activities that are slow, precise, and which pose no danger. Most people have a preference for one particular type, and this influences their choice of equestrian discipline. But the rider who chooses eventing has to deal with extremes: the speed and danger of cross country, and the slowness and precision of dressage.

Very few people concentrate well both when they are moving fast and when they are moving slowly, and competition stress often increases the discrepancy. Those who love the challenge of riding at speed often meet their Waterloo in the dressage arena because there is so much time that this invites them to worry about factors that are actually irrelevant.

Others find that once they are in a dressage test, the corners seem to come towards them very much faster than they do when working in the same size arena at home! This discrepancy is not a measure of how fast the horse is travelling: it is a measure of the debilitating effect that competition stress has on the rider’s concentration, and thus on her performance.

One young, up-and-coming event rider talked with me recently, contrasting his experience of both phases. During a dressage test, he was worrying about what the judge was thinking, what everyone would say, whether he was going to make a fool of himself, etc. etc. He noticed every little distraction around the dressage arena – which of course, his horse did too. But in contrast, he went across country feeling as if he was riding down a tunnel in which only he, his horse, and the jumps existed. He was unaware of spectators, or of distractions. If someone had let off a bomb nearby he would probably not have noticed – a sure sign of quality concentration.

Cross country riding is the ultimate “kill or cure” situation, in which there is no time for dithering, and little time for conscious thought. But dressage invites you to think the worst about yourself and your performance, and this can only happen because the price of a mistake in the dressage arena is actually so low.

In cross country riding it could be death, and death is undoubtedly a very powerful motivator: one thinks “Not that!” and bounces away from it into a state where it is obviously vital to pull oneself together. But at the thought of looking stupid in a dressage arena, the “Not that!” is nowhere near so powerful. Many sports psychologists have concluded people in general are much more immobilised by the thought of looking stupid than they are by the thought of injury, and I suspect that this may be true of many event riders. But if it is true of you, what can you do as first aid? You can only stop worrying about the judge, about distractions, and about what you are bound to do wrong, when you have somewhere else to put your attention instead somewhere that is equally or preferably more compelling.

Furthermore, the alternative will only become compelling if it is very concrete, and if it works for you, yielding such obvious results that you learn to trust it.

The successful dressage rider is always paying attention to two interrelating levels of feedback. The first concerns her body, and the second concerns her horse’s carriage and movement. She perceives both of these kinesthetically ie. through her feel sense and not visually – this means that she is not looking at her horse’s ears to make sure that his head is in the right position!

This is one of the most common mistakes that event riders make, and it is extremely debilitating, for it undermines the body’s ability to perceive feelings. (If you have a problem with feel, close your eyes when you are riding, and when you open them again make sure that they remain defocussed; that way you can still tune in to your feel sense without allowing visual input to over-ride it.) Another problem arises whenever your attention is drawn to your hand and the rein contact, rather than to your pelvic area and its contact with the horse’s back. To the untrained brain and backside this is much less obvious – after all, we spend much of our lives using our hands to manipulate the world, and the body automatically expects that they will be equally effective on horses.

If you took one hundred percent of your attention and divided it into two parts, what percentage would be focused on the hand, the rein contact and the position of the horse’s head, and what percentage would be focussed on your pelvic, abdominal, and thigh area, and its contact with the horse’s back? (Answer this now before you read on.)

Most people confess to having seventy or eighty percent of their attention on their hand and his head, but I believe that in dressage, learning only really begins when we have at least eighty percent of our attention focussed on the pelvic area. (Realise too that in asking you this I am ignoring any percentage of attention frittered away on external distractions!)

To become skillful at dressage we have to become “dexterous” with the pelvis, for it is here that one learns to recognize ‘right’, and to intervene when necessary – influencing the horse’s back rather than his head. The ability to make discriminations and adjustments through one’s pelvic positioning provides the alternative to worrying, dithering, pulling the horse’s head down, or simply kicking him harder in the ribs.

Jumping provides much more obvious focus of attention, which is now external. Since there is an element of danger involved it also encourages high quality concentration – especially when the fences do not fall down! But when they do, there can still be problems. One very successful event rider told me recently about the difficulties he had riding showjumps, especially when the pressure was on. He would always mis-time at least one, meet it on a wrong stride, and hit it. He was in a dilemma: should he go out and jump really big tracks, so that show jumping became the same “kill or cure” challenge that brought out the best in him cross country, or should he analyse his technique, find out what he was doing wrong, and correct it.

Interestingly, these two options are diametrically opposite, the first requiring less use of the conscious mind, and the second requiring more. I suspected that jumping big tracks might not work well for him in the longer term. I know many riders who jump well when faced with a big challenge, but as soon as smaller fences offer them the opportunity to dither, they do so. It is as if the situation becomes a “coat hanger” for other fears which do not really belong to it – and which do not surface if the actual here-and-now danger is great enough. This left the choice of analysing his technique: this, I felt, could work, as long as he found the right component parts that he needed to pay attention to.

If you have not grasped the “whole” of either dressage riding or jumping, then I suspect that you have no choice but to come to terms with the parts. But the parts themselves are crucial. Think of riding as a pie that has traditionally been cut into certain pieces – like “sit up straight and push your heels down”. If these pieces really were cornerstones of a talented rider’s skill, then doing them would enable us all to consistently achieve the same results as the very best riders. Most people assume that talent lies in what you’ve got, but I believe that it lies in what you do with what you’ve got- a premise that has consistently been borne out for me in my work with riders of many different shapes, sizes, and temperaments.

I cut the “pie” of riding into some rather unusual pieces. These have become apparent to me during twelve years of research during which I have tried to find out what good riders really do to achieve such spectacular results. One of the most fundamental pieces which is vital in both dressage and jumping is “bearing down”.

Try it now as you sit in your chair. Put one hand over your solar plexus just beneath your sternum, and (please forgive my crudeness) imagine that you were sitting on a toilet and about to pass your daily motion. What happens to the muscles underneath your hand? You should feel them press outwards against your hand, and the muscles of the lower abdomen should press out too. If you touch the back muscles which lie on either side of your spine you should feel them press out as well.

Learning to use your front is the first step towards learning to use your back. All good riders do this, but the vast majority do not know that they do it. (Interestingly, the more natural talent someone has, the more likely they are to be inaccurate in their verbal descriptions of how they do what they do.) So this fundamental piece has never become a part of our understanding of how riding works.

My experience suggests that breaking any skill – including riding – into the most appropriate component pieces makes a phenomenal difference to its learn-ability. Talent is nothing more than the grasping of these vital pieces: it requires the discipline of high quality concentration, and a precise understanding of exactly what area one needs to be concentrating on. When the rider has this, jumping ceases to be frightening, and dressage riding ceases to be paralysing.

THE FOCUS OF ATTENTION

The ability to concentrate whilst riding both at speed and in slowness is something that few riders possess. As well as this, some find it easier to concentrate on an internal focus of attention, whilst others prefer an external focus. This is so much a part of our personality that it underlies each rider’s choice for her chosen equestrian discipline, and the exponents of the various skills tend to be very different types of people.

But the event rider is forced to deal with the demands of three very different riding styles – and her preferred focus of attention is one of the factors which makes it so difficult to excel at all of them. Polo provides the extreme example of an external focus: the rider’s body must be left to react on “automatic pilot” whilst she pays attention to the changing world around her.

A set series of jumps provides a more predictable external focus, but again, the rider’s attention is needed outside herself, and previous training through grids etc. builds reliance on a series of bodily responses which will, hopefully, function automatically under the pressures of competition.

Dressage riding provides the most extreme example of an internal focus of attention: the rider pays attention to her body and the feel of the horse underneath her, and externally she need only be aware of her changing location in a world which remains completely unchanged.

I propose that event riders (and probably all jumping riders) are rarely good at sustaining an internal focus of attention. All too often dressage – with its internal focus – becomes their downfall, and their difficulties are compounded by another variable: the fact that they prefer to pay attention to wholes rather than to parts. I was working recently with an older woman who had been an international event rider in her day, and who was renowned for her attacking riding and her ability to stay in the saddle whatever happened. But despite very classical teaching, she had never felt that she liked or understood dressage.

During several lessons I drew her awareness to different parts of her body: I taught her “bearing down” – the use of the abdominal muscles which I explained in the “power of concentration” article. Then I taught her “the pinch feeling”. To learn this now, stand with your knees slightly bent, and find the bony projection at the top outside of each thigh (the greater trochanter of the femur). Then imagine that there is a bolt through you at this point, and, that somebody is tightening up the nut, drawing the two sides of you in closer together. Feel how this changes the angle of the pelvis, bringing it forward.

Feel too how the buttock muscles tighten a little, and how the thigh changes shape. Good riders sustain this pelvic angle and this level of muscle tone all the time. These two pieces are, I believe, two core elements of the rider’s skill – the fundamental building blocks that everything else depends on. All good riders do them, but do them so automatically that they rarely know that they do them – and as a result, they cannot talk about them.

These interventions, along with some others, gave my pupil the stability and precision that she had previously lacked with her stirrups at dressage length, and this in tum had a profound effect on her horse’s carriage.

At the end of our lessons, she was aware of her improvement as I was. For “homework” I suggested that she kept thinking about these pieces, whether she was schooling or doing fittening work. In response, she sighed, looked at me rather ruefully, and said “I think you’ve just spoilt riding for me.”

My pupil’s increased skill came at a price – namely the loss of the instinctive pleasure that she felt when she left her body to function on “automatic pilot”. Like all bold, skillful jumping riders, she had grasped the “whole” of jumping very easily, and was a master of the rider’s split-second reaction as the horse takes off for a fence. But she had not grasped the equivalent whole of dressage riding.

The improvement in her flatwork became possible because I gave her information in “bite size chunks”. I believe that many aspiring students of dressage fail in their learning because they are given pieces which are too big to digest, even though their natural preference might be for larger pieces.

‘Sit still’, ‘Flex the horse to the right’, and ‘Keep him on the bit’, for instance, are not ‘bite size chunks’ for many riders, not unless they already have natural talent. This is another way of saying that their body instinctively knows the A, B, Cs of riding – the basic building blocks which other riders have to learn.

Skilled jumping riders are inclined to trust their automatic responses and to ride ‘by the seat of their pants’. As a result, many are reluctant to focus inward and to learn (or more accurately, to re-learn) the ‘parts’ of dressage riding.

Those who prefer flatwork do so because they find ‘parts’ easier to digest than ‘wholes’ – and they get their security from knowing that they have each little step right before they go on to the next. But everything in jumping happens so fast that it is not so easy to learn in a step-by-step manner. To make it worse, there is very little time to rectify mistakes.

Whatever the rider’s preferred way of learning and of focusing her attention, she will only develop her skill in each discipline as she becomes casual. When she is reactive she feels that events – be they the jump, or the movements of a dressage test – happen to her, speeding by without her really being able to intervene and direct their course. This loss of control is a sure sign of poor concentration, and the rider will only become casual when she discovers firstly how to concentrate, and secondly what to concentrate on.

It is through this that she improves her technique, for smaller and smaller differences gradually come into her awareness. Learning is the process by which a rider’s responses become more and more refined. One benefit, for instance, is the ability to ride a small half-halt just as the horse begins to lose balance, rather than a very crude one, once he is already well and truly on his forehand. The first rider, although she intervenes much more quickly, always appears to have plenty of time and she has a much smoother rider than the second.

During gridwork sessions I help riders who need to improve their technique by asking them to rate their perceptions out of ten each time they go through the grid. A ten out of ten means that they felt whatever happened – whether it be a loss of stability in their lower leg, a hand which did not free enough, a horse that jumped crooked, or all three.

So a ten does not imply perfect riding – instead it implies high quality concentration. Another rider might go through the grid showing better style, but with much less awareness of what happened. My principle here is that until the rider actually perceives what is going wrong, she has no chance at all of correcting her mistakes. With her perceptions on two or three out of ten, her trainer’s words fall on deaf ears, and she is very badly equipped to face the increased stress of competition.

Riders who give every appearance of being deaf have consistently told me that the underlying problem lies in their perception of time, and the jump seems to whiz by so fast that they do not know what has hit them! In this situation, how can they possibly make a position correction? They are (in popular terminology) “out to lunch”.

In contrast, jumping riders who are causal have the delightful experience of feeling as if everything happens in slow motion, giving them plenty of time to make adjustments to their own body position and their horse’s balance, and to make a turn.

Top class riders are separated from the average performer by the clarity of their perceptions and by the way that they ‘control’ time. Unfortunately these skilled riders do not usually realise quite how profound this difference is, and in their teaching they often make the mistake of assuming that the student is just as able to make corrections as they are.

Then I have talked to these riders about the experience of less ‘talented’, more reactive riders – who are struggling to feel that they have any influence at all – the skillful riders have typically responded by asking me, “If they feel like that, why do they do it? I certainly wouldn’t if I felt that way…”

Interestingly, I have heard almost exactly the same words from good dressage riders and good jumping riders. In each camp, the riders who are causal have absolutely no idea of how the other half (or more accurately, the other ninety percent) lives.

There is a colossal loss of perceptive power when time goes by so fast that the rider does not know what has hit her, or so slowly that attention is lost in worrying. The first can happen both in jumping rings and in dressage arenas, the second is the agony that many people think of as “dressage”. In both disciplines, no learning can take place until the rider’s attention is focussed in the right place – whether this be more internal, as in dressage, or more external, as in jumping.

When the most important ‘ bite size chunks’ come together, the rider begins to influence not only her horse, but also her experience of time. It is this that makes her causal, and it is the basic stance that must be achieved before it is possible for her to excel.