Vote YES for equestrian

It’s a no-brainer, in survey after survey, the overwhelming majority of Australians have declared their support for marriage equality. It’s just a gutless Prime Minister who was prepared to throw away every decent principle he had, to gain power with the support of the extreme right wing of his party, that has forced this $22 million farce. But it’s here, there is a ballot, and it is essential that the result once again comes down on the side of human rights – and love.

And we in the equestrian community have many special reasons to pay our respect to our gay brothers and sisters. The truth is that the world of the horse is unthinkable without their contribution – from those stalwarts in their tweed hacking jackets who ran the pony clubs, judged and taught, to the gentle souls who tried to instill the classical basics, to the stars in all our equestrian disciplines – they are our friends, our mentors, our teachers, our heroes, for them make sure you vote YES…

– CH