Conformation and the Sport Horse

By Christopher Hector
Most people who have been around horses for any period of time tend to share a vision of what ‘good’ conformation should be. My question is – given that so many jumping and dressage horses, even eventers, can be hugely successful even with ‘bad’ conformation, how useful is conformation as a guide to later success?
In the KWPN Magazine (Issue 2, Volume 1) Inez Kampman dissected one of the most sophisticated systems of conformational analysis, the Dutch system. Senior inspector, Ine van Deuzen explains: “For each horse in the studbook inspection, the jury describes 21 conformation traits which have a demonstrated functional relationship with sport performance. These traits don’t just come out-of-the-blue, but actually have a relationship with the manner in which the ultimate sporthorse moves and jumps.”
“The inspection standard for dressage horses states: The envisioned KWPN dressage horse has rectangular-shaped conformation, is long-lined and proportionally built, has an uphill body and is long-legged.”
The length of a horse’s neck is important. Riders tend to like a longer neck that gives a better feeling of control and steering than a short neck. Arnaud Evain points out: “Colonel Deroches, Emeritus rider, said about the neck, that the way in which a horse uses it is more important than its length of orientation. We must respect the opinion of this horseman, but so far as possible – avoid extremes.”
On the Dutch linear score form, each conformation trait has two extremes. Take the length of the neck, “while long lines ensure flexibility and elasticity they can compromise power. Similarly a neck which is too long leads to imbalance. This principle applies to the other traits as well. In other words, a score for a trait which falls outside the average is not necessarily desirable.”
The KWPN jury looks first of all at body type and here they make a distinction between the idea type for dressage and what is best for jumping:
“In the past, a short compact horse was desirable as this body type was suited for pulling a wagon over deep clay soil. For the modern sporthorse, however, a longer back is more beneficial as it gives a horse more elasticity and athletic ability, which allows it to turn, collect and jump more easily. For these reasons, the KWPN strives for a rectangular type in all its breeding directions.”
The jumping stallion, Jasper, shows a downward slope
“With respect to body direction (upward versus downward) the ideal body direction for a dressage horse is upward, while a more horizontal body is better for a show jumper. An upward body direction is advantageous in a dressage horse, as the goal in the discipline is developing an elevated forehand and a hind leg which steps powerfully under the body. To that end, an upward body direction makes achieving that goal easier. Although a show jumper also benefits from equal weight distribution over four legs when collecting, shortening and lengthening between obstacles, an upward body direction can curtail its ability to bascule over an obstacle. When a horse bascules, he rounds the body, lowers the neck and jumps with an elevated wither, all of which are essential for optimum body use.”
The shoulder position is the angle the shoulder blade forms with the horizontal axis. The shoulder can range from sloped to moderate to straight. Once again, Arnaud offers his insight: “Between the small shoulder of the Landgraf progeny to the powerful shoulder of the heirs of Ibrahim, this is a decision the breeder must appreciate and choose.”
Okay, so let’s have a look at arguably the greatest dressage horse ever – Valegro. As you can see he certainly has that upward tendency, and a nicely sloped shoulder. Although it might be noted in passing that the KWPN stallion commission rejected him as a breeding prospect…Now that’s upwards – Valegro
But let’s look at arguably the most successful jumping horse stallion in the world today – For Pleasure.
For Pleasure doesn’t conform to the KWPN thinking that the jumper should be horizontal. He’s a short horse with quite an upward tendency. In fact, For Pleasure is seemingly one of those jumpers that startled the Hanoverian breeding authorities when they discovered that the better the jumper, the worse the conformation score. And what is more, For Pleasure’s offspring have the same undesirable conformational traits, they just happen to be super jumpers.
If we look at the 2015 Hanoverian Stallion Book, we find that when the mares by For Pleasure were evaluated, they had a negative value for type – 84 (100 is the mean, above indicated, good, below, bad), there is even a negative for the head – 81 (odd since he was quite a cute guy), a very negative value for the neck – 77. There is even a negative correlation between saddle position and jumping ability, as these mare evaluation tests would seem to bear out, the mares produce a score of 92 for saddle position, and 92 for frame. Breed and sex type, rated 89…
They may not win mare conformation classes, but they can jump – Barron at Rio
Stakkato, just 66 for ‘type’
And yet, when the results of these mare tests was added to the results of the auction inspections, For Pleasure has a wonderful index of 152 for jumping, 148 for technique, and 154 for scope. You can find the same result over and over again – Stakkato, jumping index 153, score for type – 66; Balou du Rouet, jumping, 149, type, 92, in fact of the 33 jumping sires on the Hanoverian standings with a jumping value of 120 or more, 17 have a negative score for type.
Nip Tuck and Desperados – they come in all shapes!
I asked my friend Ludwig Christmann, who was the person who originally discovered the negative correlation between conformation and jumping ability, if any further study had been done, or perhaps an attempt to revise conformation values for jumpers. Ludwig’s response is, as always, worth thinking about:
Dear Chris,
You are very good in asking simple questions, which are not so easy to answer. There was no follow up to my study in Germany, so it is difficult to answer your question on a scientific base. Correlations now would be different as our population has developed over the last 20 years. From experience there are a few conformation issues, where I would say, this is ok for a jumping horse, but not for a dressage horse, for example lower set necks, a more downhill build, a flatter croup or a bit more roached in the loin, but I still do not think that you can predict jumping ability just from conformation.
With regards to the Grand Prix dressage horse versus the young horse super star, I do see a development. When you look at the horses at the Olympics then you see more and more elegant dressage horses, for example in the German team. Desperados, Showtime and Weihegold were very successful young horses and had a straight career towards Grand Prix. But you still have some stockier types like Nip Tuck, who also does the job. What does this tell us? A horse does not have to be a beauty to be a successful Grand Prix horse, but it can.
To me Jasper looks level and definitely not downhill and looks square as opposed to rectangular but he definitely has the moderately level croup of jumpers that open well behind. He also has the slightly shorter, upright humerus/arm bone needed for a quick and tight-legged front end take-off of a jumper. His neck is set into his shoulder ideally and comes out at the moderate angle desired for jumpers. For Pleasure who along with the SF breeding lines appear to have dominated the most successful Rio Olympic jumpers. To me in the photo provided for For Pleasure in the article makes him look more rectangular and has the longest neck (esp. compared to Jasper) but I remember other photos of For Pleasure and many of his sons that show him to have a rather longer and very level or horizontal shaped croup than seen in this photo. This as I mentioned before seems to go with horses that open their stifles and can stretch or kick back with their hind legs over very tall jumps. Notice that all the horses pictured have moderately open hock angles and are long from point of hip to the rear end of the pelvis with femur’s that tip well forward to the stifle, making the stifle angle smaller and bringing this joint forward under the point of hip. These characteristics are good for both jumpers and dressage horse because it keeps the hind cannons under the rear quarters of the horse when it is vertical to the ground thereby maximizing the ability to push both up and forward and minimizing the stress on the hocks and lower legs. I have not seen much association of the shoulder angle with performance maybe because if the rib cage is structured right and the elbows are forward with a high placed shoulder and open shoulder angle the horse can still maximize the front leg lift and reach. In Valegro’s photo he does not look very up-hill in his body direction (though his neck is well-set and high in its angle) but he does have a very open, sloping shoulder with the front leg set at the very front of the chest (mind you this is a very American Saddlebred and harness horse type characteristic:) and ideal hindquarter proportions, stance and is very sloping croup with ideally placed L-S joint. He is definitely shorter legged than the average current dressage horse though I think he would still be classified as more square than rectangular when comparing his body length to his height at withers. I have been looking for years for conformation that enhances elasticity and suppleness believing up to now that it must be more related to the soft-tissue characteristics of conformation, but recently at the hints of others, I think it might be found more in horses that are a little low in the back just behind the withers. Which tend to show the “swing” in the topline most describe as desirable. I am not sure from a long-life soundness issue this is desirable but top FEI horses can’t seem to succeed without it today. Thanks for your great article but I would like to point out that it benefits no one to draw lines on conformation photos of horses that are not anatomically consistent and have absolutely no relation to the subject at hand. Unlike your referenced experts I believe that we are already relating conformation very directly to the performance type of a horse as long as people understand that the body is a complex system and there will always be some limited compensation of one part for another for one to still get a super athlete. I think the KWPN has proven over the last few decades that by refining their conformation selection process that progress can be made to separate the conformation in a jumper from that of a dressage horse. However, one cannot ignore issues that affect long term soundness in this process, which I think is being sacrificed in some instances today in stallion selections. Over-bent hocks and long and/or soft pasterns, especially in the hind leg are not suited to upper level dressage or jumping horses.
I agree with Sandi. Part if what makes a hirse outstanding is the horse wants to do it..heart.
Dr. Hilary Clayton studued dpirt horse conformation.
I like the photos you used
It is actually the shorter backed horses that collect better than longer backed horses. That is why Spanish horses tend to excell at it because they tend to be shorter backed. Longer backed horses are better at extending.
And shoulder and fetlock angles are influenced by hoof balance.
Nice comment Sandi! Very insightful info, thanks for sharing!