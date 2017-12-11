PARA EQUESTRIAN @ DF 2017

2017 Dressage Festival, Victorian State Championships December 7-10th was the scene for the first Para Equestrian Selection Qualifier for WEG 2018

2018 has heralded several changes to FEI Para Equestrian competition. Grades are now 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 and the Individual Test is now Day 1, Team Test , Day 2 and Freestyle Day 3.

It was very encouraging to see 12/15 entries participating; 7 Victorians and one each from Tasmania, NSW, S.A., W.A. and QLD, with several promising new combinations, horses, pony and riders.

Grade 3 Emma Booth VIC. and Wasabi Sun -68% to 71%

Elizabeth Skinner VIC – Freedom Spyda 65%-67.9%

Grade 2 Victoria Davies NSW and Bravour M -66.9% to 70.3%

Joann Formosa VIC- Triple Trees Prince Perfect 66%-67%

Amanda Parsons and LBA Zia

Grade 4 Amanda Parsons TAS –LBA Zia 64% to 67%

Sharon Jarvis WA –Ceasy 62%-68.5%

Phoebe Roche QLD –Power Of Attorney 63.5%-63.7%

Grade 5 Matilda Carnegie VIC -Quebec 51 -61%-63%

Noella Angel SA –Mallee Jack 60%-61%

Claire Graham VIC Valentino W 62% 61% and Comtesse 59%

Grade 1 Morgan Webb-Liddle VIC –Remi Faberge 48.9%-57.6%

There was improvement in the scores from Day 1 to Day 2, culminating in their Freestyles

FEI International Judge Alison King from Hong Kong willingly offered advice in post-test discussions with the riders.

The riders after the Freestyle presentations

Qualifier 1 at DF was a very positive start and now anyone who wants to be considered for WEG has to be at Boneo CPEDI3* January 24-27th 2018 !!! There could be 20 riders there, some with two horses.

EA WEG Selection Policy states to be considered for selection riders must have achieved 68% or above in the Individual or Team test in at least two nominated CPEDI 3* or 4* Observation events.

Target scores for each grade are Grade 1- 75.28%; Grade 2-74.42%; Grade 3 71.81%; Grade 4 71.34% and Grade 5 73.94%

The first three Australian Selection events are the Dressage Festival, Dec 2107, Boneo CPEDI* January 24-27, 2018 then Sydney CDI 3-5 May 2018.

Report written by Merrilyn Hamilton-Smith

P.EQ Selector(AUS)

11/12/2017