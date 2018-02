The N├╝rnberger Burg-Pokal is the world’s most prestigious competition for young Prix St Georges horses. At the most recent completion, Escolar ridden by Hubertus Schmidt, scored a 10 for his canter. Here’s some pix of Escolar and Hubertus in the competition, plus some other canter shots to study. All the riders and horses are classically trained.

First Hubertus and Escolar and the canter for a ten, it’s a series, down the long side, and back to collection on the short side.