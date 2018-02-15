1995 – 2015 Chestnut 169 cm

Wolkentanz II stood at the Böckmann Stud from 1998 to 2009. From 2009 to 2015, he stood in Canada.

For details on his breeding see the entry for Wolkentanz I.

Wolkentanz II was fourth in the 3 year old stallion class at the Bundeschampionate in 1998. He was the reserve champion of his performance test, and competed Prix St Georges. Wolkentanz II was the first stallion for German trainer / rider / breeder, Johannes Westendarp:

“My career with riding and working with the stallions started with Wolkentanz II. I bought him as a foal, three days old. I took him to the licensing, then we did the whole young horse program, the Bundeschampionate and rode him at the World Young Horse championship. Then we started the small tour, as a seven year old he won seven Prix St Georges with scores of over 70%. He had a lot of energy, and I think he could have gone on to Grand Prix but he injured himself, that was a shame. Now we have some mares from him that we are breeding with and they are very good.”

The 2018 Hanoverian stallion book records 207 competitors with €282,501 in winnings. Three dressage competitors earned more than €10,000, the most successful being Wakana with €82,793. He has a dressage value of 126 and a jumping value of 88. He scores an impressive 157 for type, which would put him into equal second on the 2018 topliste, if he were alive and eligible to be ranked.

His German FN value for 2017 is 130 as a sire of young horse competitors and 127 for open competition.