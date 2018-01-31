Dressage: Jean Bemelmans Modern Master

Story by Chris Hector & Photos by Roz Neave

I can still remember the first time, I saw Jean Bemelmans in action – it was at the FEI Freestyle Seminar in Sydney, Jean was working with a rider and you could really see the transformation happening right in front of your eyes. This is something that is supposed to happen but very rarely does…

Since then we have had the pleasure of watching Jean work on a number of occasions, and each time, we’ve been struck by Jean’s rare combination of insight and ability to articulate exactly what he is doing – and his openness, and refreshing candor. When we visited, it was not long after Totilas’ triumph at Windsor, and while many in Germany were lining up to find fault with the black stallion’s performance, Jean was delighted: “Totilas, this is a horse with charm, this is great for dressage.”

Although he was born in Belgium, Jean has spent most of his life in Germany as a dressage rider and trainer. When we turned up last time at his stables just outside Düsseldorf, Jean explained that he was just ‘working this little bugger…’ He was riding without stirrups, and the little bugger, also known as Lanciero, was producing some wonderfully exciting work.

As he worked his own horse, Jean was simultaneously helping one of his students, the Belgian rider, David Engelen and the Hanoverian gelding, Werthino. Now to be brutally honest, first sight of David was not encouraging, the horse looked so on the forehand and rolled over, that you could not imagine anything interesting was about to happen. Wrong.

Jean is encouraging David to really shorten Werthino’s canter, and I mean really short – using an interesting exercise with travers in the direction of the long side wall, to get the chestnut back on his haunches.

David can give the rein away and let the horse stretch, and it doesn’t fall on its forehand.

The pair end up doing a canter pirouette literally in slow motion but still every stride is clear and correct.

Next we talk more about the combination with Jean

Later over lunch, I asked Jean about the Belgian combination:

“David Engelen has Werthino back in work after an injury. They did a Grand Prix in Belgium but he has some difficulties with the contact. The horse is a very nice horse, he can do everything but it is always difficult for him to keep the horse in front of him. We are working on this, he has been with me for a month, and we are trying to improve the contact – the exercises he can do very fine.”

But when he started and the horse was so on the forehand, I thought, what is Jean going to do with this horse – but he ended up going really well…

“At the end it was really good, nice moments, but he also has a little bit to learn. David is not very experienced and he has to learn to ride more with his seat, and bring up the wither a little more. If he doesn’t bring the wither up, then he doesn’t get the neck up. First the horse has to come up a little in the wither in front of him, and then the neck will automatically come a little more up. This horse has a quite short neck anyway.”

It was interesting the exercise of the extremely collected canter and right into the corners…

“It is just sometimes if a horse is a little bit flat and on the forehand, and you ride a round corner, this is okay, but it is better if you ride a little bit in the direction of the wall, because the wall makes the horse stop a little, it’s like going up the wall, then when you come out, you have the horse in front of you.”

And you increased that work when you did the travers in canter with the horse’s nose to the wall, and that brought him up even more…

“This brought the horse a little bit better in front of him, otherwise in the arena there is nothing and the horse dives on the shoulder, this way you always have this feeling that you are riding on the wall, up on the wall. At the end for every horse you need a different system, every horse is so so different. If some people come around and say, I am a fan of this particular method, then I always think, these people don’t know what they are talking about. They have to be a fan of their horse, and find the right method for their horse, and then they are on the good way.”

Was it easier to adjust the balance in the canter, and then go to the trot work?

“Yes, because David sits better in the canter, and in the sideways movement you get much better control over the horse, but when he goes forward, then the horse falls too much downwards. Just to keep the horse up there, he gives a half halt, but if the wither is not coming up, he loses him again, so it is always a coming and going and you can’t get out of it. In the end what he has to do is bring the horse on the hindleg, the hindquarters, the horse has to grow, and David has to have the feeling that the body of the horse is in front of him. At the beginning, the horse’s body was behind him, then you try to correct with your hands, but you don’t have this upwards feeling.”

“The problem is contact, we come back to contact. We have to find a way he can be a little bit more steady. He has to correct too much in front, but okay, we work on this, just wait and see. What I think is important as a teacher, is one day you give imput – let’s ride this and this and this – and then maybe the next day, the rider has to find out for himself a little bit. You cannot teach all day long – heels down, hand down, don’t make a robot out of them.” (Laughs)

“What is very important if you want to have real success, it’s like a marriage, you need daily training. One day more, one day less, see if you are in a good way, do we have to change something, can it be better. If you just come for a clinic you catch some ideas but it’s not inside. Some people change their teacher every year, oh we were at Rudolf Zeilinger, at Wolfram Wittig, but in the end they don’t know any system. It is better, to say ok, I chose one, a good one – for example Wittig – and I go five years. After five years I know the system and then I can look for my way, but first I have to know one system, because everybody has a little bit different system. At the end we do all the same, but the system is a little different everywhere, it depends on the personality, the age, about a thousand things.”

Since we saw him last, Jean has moved his operation from Gestüt Wiesenhof, to a brilliantly designed facility, just down the road. Not only are the riding halls (yes, there are two of them) lovely, but the outdoor facilities are great. It means that all of Jean’s horses can go out in the day to their own little paddock…

“I think these things are a must. A horse has to live like a horse, otherwise you can take him in your house and try to domesticate him. This is something I learnt from Pat Parrelli, you have to understand the horse. It’s not only the technique, you have to also understand his brain. You have to understand his body, the way he is built – then you have to understand his mind. At the end it is a language, and if you find the right language, then you can work with your horses. What do we do in dressage? We talk to our horse but as he doesn’t understand talking, I put my left leg on and he goes to the right, and this is a sort of talking, and the better they understand you the easier it is – because horses don’t do anything against you. The one that I was riding this morning, Lanciero, this one is a very clever one and you have to be so concentrated. If I am not concentrated he really is a little bugger, but if I concentrate and think a little bit quicker than him, then we can agree very well, and we can go in harmony.”

“It is not only technique, you have to be aware, what is he thinking? You have to feel his mood. If he starts to trot, you have to feel: how is he today? What does he want? Is he happy?”

“Lanciero is owned by a Russian girl. She bought him one and a half years ago, he was quite successful in Prix St Georges / Intermediaire I. The former owner came in training, and we started a little piaffe, passage – she started him in a regional Grand Prix but the work was not confirmed. The Russian lady bought him, she is 22 years old and she rides in the Young Riders. She did a little bit Prix St Georges / Intermediaire I with him this year, and she was a few times in the prize giving. Now she is in Russia, and I am working on confirming the Grand Prix. I have a good feeling, he starts to do very nice passage / piaffe, the problem is a little bit the canter. He is not very strong in the back so he doesn’t carry very well, this is why I have to ride him so he is round and over the back. If I ride him up all the time it doesn’t work, he gets flatter and flatter and there is no jump in the canter. Everything else is very nice, and very obedient, you can get in and out, you can play with these things.”

You were riding him with no stirrups, was this just for your benefit?

“I love once a day to ride a bit without stirrups to sit deep. I am 60 years old and if I don’t work a little bit on my body control, then I cannot control the horse. First of all I have to control myself before I can control him. If you are not in balance, then you cannot ride because then you disturb the movement of the horse. You have to be always in his rhythm.”

When you were riding you were leaning over and patting him on his tail?

“This is a very good thing to do. I do it with more or less every horse every day, first of all because it is a good balance for me, but also when you pat him behind, you can see that he puts his tail down and in this moment, the back comes up and swings. If you have a horse standing there, and you touch him behind, you will see, how he comes down and he makes a round back. I don’t know, it is a game but I like to play it.”

There was a very nice moment when you were getting very very collected, getting some nice steps of piaffe – then a very nice big stretched step out…

“He is a stallion, and like many stallions and mares, sometimes they want to go behind the leg, so I have to bring him really in front of my leg. I have to have the feeling in the piaffe that he is always quick. If I do three nice piaffes, then the fourth piaffe has to be a little bit corrected, so I bring him a little in front of my leg, so when I put my leg on I feel I have a forwards energy and then he is okay. Especially if I don’t have his back really swinging and working, then the girl cannot ride him. The horse has to be soft and this is a part of my job, I have to make the horses ready for the customers, and not for me.”

Later we caught up with one of Jean’s lucky customers, David Engelen and asked him about his horse:

“Werthino is 14, I’ve been riding him for two and a half years. We bought him to get a little more experienced in the Grand Prix. I had a mare who was doing St Georges, and I wanted to step up to Grand Prix. I was looking for a horse that could give us the experience, but it turned out a bit different because he was so difficult. So we did the Grand Prix tour with our mare first, and everything we learned on the mare, we are now using on him. Afterwards we found he had been in different places in Germany and Denmark, with good riders, so it was a bit difficult, I thought if these riders gave up on him, why should I bother trying?”

“Then I said, no we want him to do the Grand Prix, if it is not this year, maybe next year, but we will stay trying. I think the problem is that he can do everything so well that they always asked too much and then he got afraid. Other horses get naughty when they are afraid, he doesn’t he just goes into himself.”

“In the last month I have been working with Jean Bemelmans, and it is starting to develop. He has changed a lot in the last 14 days. Jean Bemelmans gives a lot of confidence and then when you are more confident in your riding, and you are not afraid try anything any more, then it goes easier. In the beginning I had the problem – you are doing something and it doesn’t work you immediately think, I’m doing something wrong. But if you feel more confident, you think, if I do something wrong, who cares? We’ll fix it. That is why my horse has improved so much.”

“Even if it doesn’t work in competition, which I believe it will some day, and in the meantime, this horse is teaching me something I cannot buy.”

It was very interesting to watch the change in the horse’s outline as a result of all that collected work, at the end it was a totally different looking horse?

“I think Jean is always looking for a way to get the collection without putting the pressure in the head. You see a lot of times when riders want collection they just pull the brakes and kick from behind, but Jean is always looking for a way to keep the door open – it is almost like the horse should think that it is his own idea to collect, not the rider is asking. That’s why it works so well with Jean, he doesn’t want the horse to go into a system from him, he is always looking which way will do best for this horse.”

This morning he was asking you to almost piaffe before going into half pass…

“Yes, with Werthino he always wants to go big, big, and he always has to learn to come small. In the half pass in the past I think he has always been ridden big – to sell him – so the brakes were gone in the half pass. He would get afraid, and then immediately put his nose between his knees. Then it is hard to get him up. You really have to concentrate with him, because if you even breathe he will react to it, that makes it more difficult but it also makes it more fun, because you can change so much with him by doing so little.”

