Showjumping – New Faces at the Top

Egypt’s Abdel Saïd took out the CSI5* Trophee Casino de Monte-Carlo with a blistering win in a six-rider jump-off with his 10-year-old bay mare, Hope van Scherpen Donder. Hope whom – did I hear you ask?

Hope is a wonderful blend of Holsteiner and Selle Français bloodlines. She is by Quadrillo (Quidam de Revel by Jalisco B), and out of a mare by the Holsteiner, Tin Rocco (Tin Rod xx). Quadrillo has competed in the States (4’3″) and the UK at 1.30m level, but he has produced a number of handy horses. Four have competed 1.60m, with a total of 13 jumping 1.45m or better.

Quadrillo’s most successful offspring is Hidalgo SX (Quadrillo/Andiamo / Burggraaf), who has won €262,193 (June 2017). Ridden by Daniel Deusser, Hidalgo was 3rd in the GP***** in Cannes and won the 150/155m class in Shanghai.

Hidalgo and Daniel Deusser – photo Stefano Grosso

Hope is out of the Balou du Rouet mare, Balouette Z, who is out of Wikita van Scherpe Donder, who is by the Cantus son, Caesar van de Helle. Wikita is out of Kellie by the Nimmerdor son, Amethist.

